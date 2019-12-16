Senator seeks to subpoena Trump's allies

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, both speaking during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (Andrew Harrer/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- The Senate's top Democrat on Sunday called for subpoenaing several senior administration officials as witnesses if the impeachment case against President Donald Trump goes to trial.

The Democratic-led House is on track to vote Wednesday on whether to send two articles of impeachment -- on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- to the Senate. Under the Constitution, the Senate would hold a trial with all 100 senators as jurors. If two-thirds of those present voted to convict, then the president would be removed from office.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., outlining a number of procedural demands that Democrats believe would make a Senate trial fair and ensure it was completed "within a reasonable period of time."

The demands include subpoenas issued by Chief Justice John Roberts for acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; for Robert Blair, a senior adviser to Mulvaney; for former national security adviser John Bolton; and for Michael Duffey, a top official at the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney, Blair and Duffey had been subpoenaed by House committees and defied the summons; Bolton has not been subpoenaed, but he indicated that he would fight one in court.

"The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people," Schumer wrote to McConnell in the letter sent Sunday. "That is the great challenge for the Senate in the coming weeks."

Under Schumer's proposal, the proceedings would begin Jan. 6, though the senators and Roberts, who would oversee the trial, wouldn't be sworn in until Jan. 7. House impeachment managers would begin their presentations on Jan. 9.

Schumer also called for documents that "we believe will shed additional light on the administration's decision-making" behind the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine, which has become a focal point of the House investigation.

McConnell and Schumer could begin hashing out the scope of a Senate trial as early as this week.

A spokesman for McConnell said Sunday that the two leaders are expected to meet.

"Leader McConnell has made it clear he plans to meet with Leader Schumer to discuss the contours of a trial soon," McConnell spokesman Doug Andres said. "That timeline has not changed."

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe into the theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewPZ-JqAORY]

SENATORS' ROLE

Schumer's proposal came on a day when a top House Democrat criticized McConnell and his assertion that he was in "total coordination" with the White House on Trump's trial despite his role as a juror.

McConnell's statement, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was akin to "the foreman of the jury saying he's going to work hand in glove with the defense attorney."

"That's in violation of the oath that they're about to take, and it's a complete subversion of the constitutional scheme," Nadler said on ABC News' This Week.

On NBC's Meet the Press, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said that if Trump is exonerated, "he will be unbounded. I'm gravely concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election, when there are no restrictions on his behavior."

At the start of any impeachment trial, senators take an oath to "do impartial justice" -- but some Republican senators argued that impartiality doesn't cover politics.

"I ... clearly made up my mind. I'm not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations in the process," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday on CBS News' Face the Nation.

"Senators are not required, like jurors in a criminal trial, to be sequestered, not to talk to anyone, not to coordinate. There's no prohibition," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on This Week, calling impeachment "inherently a political exercise" and Trump's impeachment a "partisan show trial."

A handful of Democrats are likely to vote against impeachment in the House, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., predicted Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. He indicated that he would vote to acquit Trump.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said on CNN that he would withhold judgment "until I see the evidence and hear the prosecution."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=149nWXPAHps]

CALLING WITNESSES

Trump has expressed interest in a robust trial that would clear him of the charges, but his desire for a lengthy proceeding is something Senate Republicans are hoping to avoid.

McConnell has indicated in recent days his preference for a swift trial without calling witnesses. At the same time, the Republican leader has said he's taking his "cues" from the White House and will conduct the proceedings as Trump wants them.

Graham said Sunday that he, too, prefers a quick end to impeachment proceedings.

"I'd tell the president, 'If somebody is ready to acquit you, I'd sort of get out of the way,'" Graham said.

He warned that calling witnesses could mean that Trump administration officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, previously blocked by the White House from appearing before investigators, could be forced to testify.

The issue of whether to allow more witnesses will be key to the Senate negotiations ahead.

Despite Republican control in the Senate, McConnell faces limits on his ability to steer impeachment proceedings because the Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority. It takes 51 votes to approve most motions in the proceedings, which means the leader can only afford to lose two Republican senators and still advance his preferred options.

It is not clear whether the Senate would be forced to hold separate votes on witnesses.

House Democratic leaders say senators should use a trial to secure evidence and testimony that the White House prevented House investigators from accessing.

"They don't want the American people to see the facts," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday on ABC, appearing alongside Nadler.

There are some Senate Republicans who want to hear from witnesses at a trial, particularly if Trump continues to insist on them. In addition to Hunter Biden and the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry, Trump has called for Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to appear as witnesses.

"You can be sure we're going to allow the president to defend himself," Cruz said, adding: "That means, I believe, if the president wants to call witnesses, if the president wants to call Hunter Biden or wants to call the whistleblower, the senate should allow the president to do so."

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma for five years and was paid as much as $50,000 a month, despite having no expertise on energy. Several Republicans have rallied around the argument that Trump was right to be concerned about "corruption" involving the Bidens -- though no evidence has been provided that Joe Biden, who was closely involved in Ukraine policy, made any decisions for the company's advantage.

"I love Joe Biden, but none of us are above scrutiny," Graham said Sunday. He added that the Senate could look at all of those issues -- as well as whatever new information Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani unearthed in his latest trip to Ukraine -- "after impeachment."

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Karoun Demirjian, Steven Mufson, John Wagner, Kayla Epstein, Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; by Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; and by Jordan Yadoo and Hailey Waller of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/16/2019