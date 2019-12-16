Sheriff's office says no foul play in body found in central Arkansas

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Detectives have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was discovered near some railroad tracks outside Maumelle, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
A Union Pacific railroad employee found the body around 7 p.m. Sunday near Arkansas 365 and Mountain Crest Drive, deputies said.
Sheriff’s spokesman Mitch McCoy confirmed Monday afternoon that the man’s death was not suspicious.
No further details, including the man’s name, were released.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.