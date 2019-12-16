Sheriff's office says no foul play in body found in central Arkansas

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Detectives have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was discovered near some railroad tracks outside Maumelle, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A Union Pacific railroad employee found the body around 7 p.m. Sunday near Arkansas 365 and Mountain Crest Drive, deputies said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mitch McCoy confirmed Monday afternoon that the man’s death was not suspicious.

No further details, including the man’s name, were released.