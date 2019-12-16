Skeletal remains found in southwest Arkansas, authorities say

Skeletal remains were found Sunday afternoon in Hempstead County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Arkansas 174 South and found what appeared to be a human skull and bones laying on the ground, according to a news release.

The remains were reported by a woman who told authorities her son and his friends found them around 3:20 p.m., along with a gun.

The remains are being sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine the manner and cause of death.