Suspect in case of corpse abuse pleads innocent

TEXARKANA -- A man at the center of sexual-assault charges that led to the October discovery of a skeletonized corpse in a Texarkana house has entered pleas of innocent to three felony charges.

Tony Ken Hooker, 63, appeared for arraignment Tuesday before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson in Miller County on charges of abuse of a corpse, abuse of an endangered or impaired person and second-degree sexual assault. With the help of a public defender, Hooker entered pleas of innocent to all charges.

While Hooker appeared Tuesday before Johnson in Division 3 of Miller County, his case is actually filed in Division 2 before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom. Hooker's next court appearance, scheduled in January, will be before Haltom.

Charges of abuse of a corpse and abuse of an endangered person pending against Hooker's longtime girlfriend and co-defendant -- Debbie Sue Himes, 55 -- are pending before Haltom as well.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell is handling the cases for the state.

The cases concern the Oct. 2 discovery of remains believed to be those of Debbie Himes' sister, Christy Himes.

Texarkana police previously said Christy Himes may have been dead for two years before her corpse was found in a bedroom of a Martha Street house owned by Tony Hooker. Christy Himes, who was mentally disabled, was living with her sister and Hooker, who had been Debbie Himes' boyfriend of approximately 30 years.

INITIAL INVESTIGATION

It was an allegation of sexual assault against Hooker that sent police and Adult Protective Services to the Martha Street house. The allegation involves a relative of the Himes sisters, and when it became clear Hooker might be arrested, another relative contacted Adult Protective Services and asked them to perform a welfare check on Christy Himes.

The woman who contacted Adult Protective Services reported that she was worried that Debbie Himes would not be able to adequately care for Christy Himes with Hooker in jail. Debbie Himes is in a wheelchair because of a stroke in November 2017.

One of Debbie Himes' daughters arrived at the house when an Adult Protective Services caseworker and a Texarkana police officer were there to conduct the welfare check.

Debbie Himes' daughter reportedly told them that she and her sisters are not close to their mother and that she last saw Christy Himes around Thanksgiving 2015. She reported that sometime after Hooker's mother died in 2016, he, Debbie Himes and Christy Himes moved into the larger of two adjacent houses owned by Hooker in the 1200 block of Martha Street and that the smaller house had been vacant for about three years.

The caseworker and police officer said that when they made contact with Debbie Himes, she told them Christy Himes was in Tyler, Texas, visiting another relative. The officials had already determined that Christy Himes was not with the relative in Tyler.

When confronted with that fact, Debbie Himes claimed Christy Himes was in Alaska for the funeral of their father who'd died two weeks before, officials said. Investigators determined the father actually died in May, not in September, and that Christy Himes was not in Alaska.

Concern for Christy Himes' welfare increased with Debbie Himes' refusal to allow the caseworker and police officer to enter the unoccupied house, authorities said. Texarkana Police Department Sgt. Paul Nall and others were called to the scene, and search warrants were acquired for both of Hooker's houses.

"The smell inside the home was almost unbearable," the affidavit stated.

Investigators and crime scene detectives noted the smaller home was filled with trash. A dog kennel full of animal waste sat on a table in the living room.

"There was a large amount of animal feces and urine on the floor, along with hay, deceased insects, mold, mildew, dog bones, dog food, animal hair, empty food containers, pieces of food, numerous empty two-liter [soda] bottles, an oxygen tank, an old fish tank, along with various other pieces of junk and garbage," the affidavit states.

When investigators opened the door to a bedroom, they immediately noticed bones protruding from a plastic garbage bag lying on an old metal-frame bed.

"On the bed were several obvious bones which appeared to have been chewed on by animals," the affidavit states. "The body was almost fully decomposed with only a small amount of skin and hair left on the skull."

SUSPECTS INTERVIEWED

Detectives who interviewed Debbie Himes on the day the body was found said she told them Christy Himes died a few days after having a seizure, but she did not say when the death occurred.

When asked why she didn't call 911 when her sister died, Debbie Himes told detectives that she could not afford a funeral, according to the affidavit. When asked what she and Hooker had been doing with Christy Himes' federal disability payments, she replied, "I used it to pay the bills," police said.

Investigators interviewed Hooker on Oct. 7 while he was in custody on the sexual assault charge. Hooker told them Christy Himes died sometime after his mother died in June 2016 but before Debbie Himes suffered a stroke in November 2017. Police said Hooker made no mention of Christy Himes suffering a seizure but did say he noticed that Christy Himes appeared to weaken in the days before her death.

"[Hooker] thought the dog might have been taking her food," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Hooker told investigators that he stuffed Christy Himes into a garbage bag, taped it shut and placed it on her bed in the smaller Martha Street house, where it may have remained for years. Hooker and Debbie Himes continued to reside in the house with the corpse until moving into the larger house after Debbie Himes suffered a stroke in November 2017, investigators said.

Hooker said he came to think of the smaller of his two Martha Street houses as "Christy's tomb" and that he continued to use the clothes dryer in the smaller unit's bedroom with the body even after he and Debbie Himes moved into the larger house, authorities said.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said in a previous interview that samples of maggots and other insect life found with the corpse have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for analysis. Forensic entomology has been used in other cases to determine when, where and how a person died.

State Desk on 12/16/2019