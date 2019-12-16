Texans trip Titans, control AFC South

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde beats Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan to the end zone for a touchdown in the second half Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Hyde ran for 104 yards as the Texans won 24-21.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Houston Texans took charge in the fourth quarter, and now they have control of the AFC South with two games remaining.

The defending division champs are looking for Houston's fourth AFC South title in six years under Coach Bill O'Brien. The Titans haven't won this division since 2008. Mike Vrabel is Tennessee's third coach since.

Carlos Hyde ran for 104 yards and scored a TD with 10:34 left and Ka'imi Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal with 3:26 remaining provided the winning margin as the Texans scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-21 on Sunday.

"We had to lock in," Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said. "That's what we did. It came down to that fourth quarter of standing up, getting up and getting a drive in and getting points on the board and defense making a stop. Yeah, it was just something that we definitely didn't want to let it slip out of our hand."

Now the Texans (9-5) must travel home with a short week before going to Tampa Bay on Saturday before hosting the Titans (8-6) again in the regular season finale.

"I don't think we should even think one second about anything other than Tampa Bay, and that should be the whole goal," O'Brien said of the Texans' improved chances of winning the division.

The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead with Tennessee intercepting Watson twice inside the Titans 1.

The Titans snapped a four-game win streak with only their second loss in seven games. Now they will need help in the final two games to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.

"We've just got to be better, man," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "We'll see them guys again in two weeks, but disappointed."

When the Titans tied it at 14 early in the fourth quarter, the Texans scored 10 consecutive points. Hyde ran for a 10-yard TD, then Fairbairn's field goal finished Houston's scoring.

"We had to have an answer there," O'Brien said.

Ryan Tannehill hit Dion Lewis with an 11-yard TD pass with 2:04 left to pull Tennessee within 24-21. But the Titans used backup kicker Ryan Santoso on the onside kick, and the ball only went 7 yards before being smothered by Texans safety Justin Reid.

The Titans forced a punt with 28 seconds left. LeShaun Sims fielded the punt at the Titans 1 instead of letting the ball go into the end zone. Tannehill was sacked, then spiked the ball with a second on the clock. Officials ruled time had expired.

"It was just too little too late," Tannehill said. "We had many opportunities in the first half and weren't good enough."

Tennessee outgained Houston 432-374. Tannehill threw for 279 yards, ran for a 1-yard TD, but also was intercepted at the goal line. Derrick Henry snapped a four-game stretch of 100-yard rushing games, finishing with 86 yards on 21 carries for Tennessee.

Houston 0 14 0 10 -- 24

Tennessee 0 0 7 14 -- 21

Second Quarter

Hou--Stills 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:59.

Hou--Stills 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.

Third Quarter

Ten--Tannehill 1 run (Succop kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

Ten--A.Brown 5 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:35.

Hou--Hyde 10 run (Fairbairn kick), 10:34.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 29, 3:26.

Ten--Lewis 11 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 2:04.

Attendance--65,265.

Hou Ten

First downs 23 24

Total Net Yards 374 432

Rushes-yards 35-140 28-163

Passing 234 269

Punt Returns 0-0 2-19

Kickoff Returns 2-54 3-55

Interceptions Ret. 1-86 2-2

Comp-Att-Int 19-27-2 22-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 2-10

Punts 4-46.3 3-48.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-27 4-30

Time of Possession 31:20 28:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Houston, Hyde 26-104, Watson 7-32, D.Johnson 2-4. Tennessee, Henry 21-86, J.Smith 1-57, Lewis 3-10, Tannehill 3-10.

PASSING--Houston, Watson 19-27-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-36-1-279, Kern 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Houston, Hopkins 6-119, Fuller 5-61, Stills 3-35, D.Johnson 2-19, Akins 2-7, Fells 1-2. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-114, J.Smith 5-60, C.Davis 3-57, Sharpe 2-28, Lewis 1-11, Firkser 1-7, Raymond 1-2, Blasingame 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tennessee, Succop 45.

Sports on 12/16/2019