U.S. said to expel 2 Chinese officials

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials this fall after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia, according to people with knowledge of the episode. The expulsions appear to be the first of Chinese diplomats suspected of espionage in more than 30 years.

U.S. officials believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, said six people with knowledge of the expulsions. The group, which included the officials' wives, evaded military personnel pursuing them and stopped only after firetrucks blocked their path.

The episode in September, which neither Washington nor Beijing made public, has intensified concerns in the Trump administration that China is expanding its spying efforts in the U.S. as the two nations are increasingly locked in a geopolitical and economic rivalry. U.S. intelligence officials said China poses a greater espionage threat than any other country.

The expulsions, apparently the first since the United States forced out two Chinese Embassy employees with diplomatic cover in 1987, show the U.S. government is now taking a harder line against suspected espionage by China, officials said.

Recent episodes of suspected spying add to the broader tensions between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies and biggest strategic rivals. That conflict is heightened by a trade war that President Donald Trump started in July 2018 and that shows only tentative signs of abating.

On Oct. 16, weeks after the intrusion at the base, the State Department announced sharp restrictions on the activities of Chinese diplomats, requiring them to provide notice before meeting with local or state officials or visiting educational and research institutions.

Two U.S. officials said last week that those restrictions had been under consideration for a while because of growing calls in the U.S. government for reciprocity, but episodes like the one at the base accelerated the rollout.

The base intrusion took place in late September on a sensitive installation near Norfolk, Va. The base includes special operations forces, said people with knowledge of the incident. Several bases in the area have such units, including one with the headquarters of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six.

The Chinese officials and their wives drove up to a checkpoint for entry to the base, said people briefed on the episode. A guard, realizing that they did not have permission to enter, told them to go through the gate, turn around and exit the base, which is common procedure in such situations.

But the Chinese officials instead continued onto the base, according to those familiar with the incident. After the firetrucks blocked them, the Chinese officials indicated that they had not understood the guard's English instructions and had simply gotten lost, according to people briefed on the matter.

U.S. officials said they were skeptical that the intruders made an innocent error and dismissed the idea that their English was insufficient to understand the initial order to leave.

It is not clear what they were trying to do on the base, but some U.S. officials said they believed it was to test the security at the installation, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy in Washington did not reply to requests for comment about the episode. Two associates of Chinese Embassy officials said they were told that the expelled officials were on a sightseeing tour when they accidentally drove onto the base.

The State Department, which is responsible for relations with the Chinese Embassy and its diplomats, and the FBI, which oversees counterintelligence in the United States, declined to comment.

Chinese Embassy officials complained to State Department officials about the expulsions and asked in a meeting whether the agency was retaliating for an official Chinese propaganda campaign in August against a U.S. diplomat, Julie Eadeh. At the time, state-run news organizations accused Eadeh, a political counselor in Hong Kong, of being a "black hand" behind the territory's pro-democracy protests, and personal details about her were posted online. A State Department spokeswoman called China a "thuggish regime."

Evan Medeiros, a senior Asia director at the National Security Council under President Barack Obama, said he was unaware of any expulsions of Chinese diplomats or spies with diplomatic cover during Obama's time in office.

If it is rare for Americans to expel Chinese spies or other embassy employees who have diplomatic cover, Medeiros said, "it's probably because for much of the first 40 years, Chinese intelligence was not very aggressive."

"But that changed about 10 years ago," he added. "Chinese intelligence became more sophisticated and more aggressive, both in human and electronic forms."

