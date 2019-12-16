UA faculty backs new program

FAYETTEVILLE -- A master's degree program in art education has been approved by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville faculty, the first new graduate arts program to receive such approval since the 2017 announcement of a $120 million gift supporting the arts.

Along with boosting studio art, the $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation -- described by UA as the largest ever to a U.S. university in support of a school of art -- was announced as including money to expand degree programs.

Two other graduate degree programs, in art history and graphic design, remain under development within the UA School of Art, said university spokeswoman Kayla Crenshaw. The UA School of Art also continues to offer a master's of fine arts degree in studio art, a degree program in place before the Walton gift.

The new master's program -- which requires further approvals, including from the University of Arkansas board of trustees -- would be the first such standalone art education graduate program in the state, according to UA.

It has a proposed start date of next fall and is to be supported by a $7 million endowment, according to a degree proposal presented to UA's faculty senate. The faculty senate approved the degree program Wednesday without discussion.

In a statement, Gerry Snyder, executive director of the UA School of Art since July, said UA is "stepping into the role of being a leader in arts education with important partnerships with schools, community centers and museums in the state and beyond."

The degree proposal states the "goal is to establish a premier program to meet the current and future needs of art educators in schools and community/museum programs in the region, state, nation, and world."

UA has already added one arts education faculty member, Christopher Schulte, who began this fall, Crenshaw said. Three additional professors are expected to be hired over the next three academic years, according to the degree proposal.

Salaries for the new hires as well as research and programming costs will be paid through the endowment established by the Walton gift, Crenshaw said.

The degree proposal also lists Nile Blunt, head of school programs at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, as a future adjunct teacher.

After the hiring is complete, UA would have seven art education faculty members. Other positions, including a post-doctoral fellow, are also to be added, according to the degree proposal.

The two-year master's program has a projected enrollment of six students in its first year, according to the degree proposal, not including any full-time art teachers enrolled as part-time students. Snyder said scholarships funded by the Walton gift are available for arts education students.

