UA faculty, staff required to get vaccinations following mumps outbreak, letter states

FAYETTEVILLE — Vaccination requirements now extend to faculty and staff following a mumps outbreak on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, according to a letter from the state Department of Health addressed to UA workers.

The confirmed case count has risen to 32 since September, with the outbreak "expected to continue into the Spring 2020 semester," states a letter dated Friday from state health authorities.

UA announced the new requirements today. Staff and faculty born in or after 1957 must show documentation by Jan. 10 of two measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations or other proof of immunity, states the letter.

Employees without documentation must "immediately" get at least one dose of MMR vaccine to avoid being excluded from work and campus activities, according the letter. Those getting a first MMR vaccine dose must follow up in 28 days with a second dose.

Faculty and staff not meeting the requirements will be excluded from work and campus activities beginning Jan. 13, the start of classes for the spring 2020 semester, according to UA.

"Unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to get mumps than are people with two doses of MMR vaccine," the letter states.

In a Nov. 22 letter, state Health Department authorities issued a health directive stating that UA students needed to have at least two doses of MMR vaccine or be excluded from class.

Beginning today, the state Department of Health is providing the first of three campus vaccine clinics this week at the UA Pat Walker Health Center. Employees can receive the vaccine at no cost, and state Department of Health staff can also help verify vaccination records. The vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

While UA faculty and staff may apply to state health authorities for religious, philosophical or medical exemptions from the requirement, workers "with exemptions and those who have not provided the required documentation by January 10 will be excluded from work and campus-related activities" until the outbreak ends, the letter states.

According to information released by the university today, "only a handful" of mumps cases remain active.

"An outbreak is over when two incubation periods for an illness have passed with no new cases. The incubation period for mumps is 26 days," the letter states.

Once contracted, there is no treatment for the mumps, which can be spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

The illness can produce serious complications, but most people recover completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Common symptoms include fever, headache and swollen glands under the ears or jaw.

