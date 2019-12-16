Uncle suspected in fatal stabbing of girl, 13, authorities say; crash in north Arkansas killed man hours before her body was found

Police believe an uncle is responsible for the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl in Boone County.

The sheriff’s office found the unresponsive body of Haley Eddings at 5:37 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a residence in the Olvey area, according to a news release.

“Deputies discovered that Haley’s death was the result of a homicide due to multiple stab wounds,” according to the news release last week from Sheriff Mike Moore.

Four hours before Haley Eddings’ body was found, her uncle, Austin D. Eddings, 25, died in a head-on collision on U.S. 62/412 in Boone County, according to police reports.

He was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on the wet highway when it crossed the center line in a curve and struck a 2005 GMC pickup, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The driver of the GMC wasn’t injured.

Austin Eddings lived at the same residence where Haley Eddings’ homicide occurred, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office.

“The investigation into the case has revealed that evidence discovered at the accident scene linked Austin to the crime scene,” according to the release. “Due to evidence collected and the lack of evidence of anyone else being involved, the Boone County sheriff’s office believes that Austin Eddings is responsible for the death of Haley and that no other suspects have developed.”

The case is still active while the sheriff’s office waits for additional information from the State Crime Lab.