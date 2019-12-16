Webb outraises Welch in Supreme Court campaign

Barbara Webb raised $29,350 for her bid for the Supreme Court in November, hauling in more than her opponent in the race, Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, and ending the month with more cash on hand.

Financial statements for both candidates vying for the open seat on the Supreme Court were due Monday. November was the first month of fundraising for Webb, who announced her candidacy on Nov. 2.

Welch raised $17,250 in November, his second month in the race. Since beginning his campaign in October, he has raised a total of $58,920.

The circuit judge has also spent more than three times as much as Webb in the early stages of the race. Welch ended November with $18,744 in the bank, compared to $22,789.

Webb loaned her campaign $4,600 after filing for office on Nov. 8, her report shows. Welch has not loaned his campaign any money.

