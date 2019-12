Wentz makes up for miscue, passes Eagles over Redskins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward catches a go-ahead touchdown pass as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Nor- man defends late in the fourth quarter Sunday in Landover, Md. The Eagles went on to win 37-27.

LANDOVER, Md. -- Carson Wentz fumbled the ball away, but recovered in time to keep the Philadelphia Eagles' hopes of winning the NFC East alive.

Wentz bounced back from a potentially costly mistake by leading a 75-yard, go-ahead scoring drive and throwing his third touchdown pass of the day to keep Philadelphia's NFC East hopes on track with a 37-27 victory at the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

For the second consecutive week, Wentz engineered a late-game scoring drive, this time with the motivation of atoning for his miscue.

"Guys just kept believing," said Wentz, who fumbled twice and lost one of those in the middle of the fourth quarter. "I didn't lose faith or confidence at all. I just wanted one more chance. I wanted another chance to go down and the defense gave that to us. We got it done."

Wentz threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Greg Ward and was 30 of 43 for 266 yards. The 4-yard pass from Wentz to Ward with 26 seconds left put Philadelphia up for good and electrified a stadium full of green-clad Eagles fans.

Wentz's ability to bounce back from some accuracy issues and a turnover means the Eagles (7-7) are still in the thick of the division race with a game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys coming next week.

"We knew what was in front of us," Coach Doug Pederson said. "We dealt ourselves this situation. I don't think it's going to take much motivation this week."

Adrian Peterson's 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave him 110 for his career and tied him with Walter Payton for fourth on the all-time list. Peterson had 16 carries for 66 yards.

Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 50 yards. The Eagles' defense that struggled to stop Washington's Dwayne Haskins most of the afternoon got him to fumble for a touchdown by Nigel Bradham on the game's final play, leading fans in the corner to chant, "We want Dallas!"

Coming off an overtime victory against Eli Manning and the New York Giants, a loss to Washington (3-11) could've had the Eagles facing elimination next week. Allowing an early 75-yard TD pass from Haskins to Terry McLaurin and falling behind 7-3, 14-10, 21-17 and 27-24 made that a distinct possibility.

"We've got to do better," Pederson said. "We've got to look at the tape, make the corrections and we've got to tighten some areas up."

The Redskins made things interesting with late field goals of 43 and 53 yards by Dustin Hopkins, but fell into last place with this loss and the Giants' victory against Miami. Haskins was 19 of 28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

"We wanted to battle [the Eagles'] aggressiveness with quick throws into zone, blitzes and stuff like that," Haskins said. "They're definitely something we worked on this week that looked good."

Philadelphia 3 7 7 20 -- 37

Washington 7 7 0 13 -- 27

First Quarter

Phi--FG Elliott 25, 1:23.

Was--McLaurin 75 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

Phi--Sanders 1 run (Elliott kick), 9:53.

Was--S.Sims 5 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 6:58.

Third Quarter

Phi--Sanders 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:53.

Fourth Quarter

Was--Peterson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 14:53.

Phi--Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:59.

Was--FG Hopkins 53, 8:02.

Was--FG Hopkins 43, 4:52.

Phi--Ward 4 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :26.

Attendance--63,246.

Phi Was

First downs 27 19

Total Net Yards 415 362

Rushes-yards 28-157 23-101

Passing 258 261

Punt Returns 0-0 2-8

Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-89

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 30-43-0 19-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 0-0

Punts 3-46.7 4-49.0

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-54 5-60

Time of Possession 36:57 23:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Philadelphia, Sanders 19-122, Scott 6-26, Wentz 3-9. Washington, Peterson 16-66, Haskins 4-26, Ferguson 3-9.

PASSING--Philadelphia, Wentz 30-43-0-266. Washington, Haskins 19-28-0-261.

RECEIVING--Philadelphia, Ward 7-61, Scott 7-39, Sanders 6-50, Ertz 5-61, Goedert 5-55. Washington, McLaurin 5-130, S.Sims 5-45, Peterson 3-25, Thompson 2-26, Harmon 2-22, Sprinkle 2-13.

