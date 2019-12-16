Sections
Wet weather expected all day Monday in central Arkansas; winter weather advisory in effect for north parts of state

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service shows predicted rainfall across Arkansas through Tuesday morning.

Showers, thunderstorms and wintry mix have made for a wet Monday morning across the Natural State, and Arkansans can expect much of the same for the rest of the day.

Dennis Cavanaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said central Arkansas can expect showers with some thunderstorms to continue until at least 5 p.m.

Cavanaugh said temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s, eliminating the risk for wintry mix for the area. Hail is possible with thunderstorms, but it is expected to be small, no bigger than peas.

Central Arkansas is not predicted to be at risk for any severe weather, he said. Far southeastern Arkansas is at a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, mainly damaging winds.

In Northwest and far northern areas, early Monday morning saw some sleet and freezing rain, Cavanaugh said, but no snow was reported. A winter weather advisory is in effect there until 6 p.m., according to the weather service.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported highways have been intermittently affected by winter weather Monday morning.

For the rest of the day, Cavanaugh said temperatures will hover around freezing in northwestern areas, so the risk for wintry weather will continue through the evening. Cavanaugh said it's possible roads will get slick as wintry mix continues to fall.

Northern areas won't see much total precipitation, though, Cavanaugh said, likely less than half an inch. Most central areas will see between a half inch and an inch, and some isolated areas that experience heavy thunderstorms could see more.

Cavanaugh said all precipitation is expected to move out of the state by midnight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north Arkansas until 6 p.m., according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Print Headline: Wet weather expected in central Arkansas; winter weather advisory in effect for north parts of state

