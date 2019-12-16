Woods leads by example in comeback victory

Tiger Woods celebrates with fans during the final round of The Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Woods defeated Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in singles play to help the United States overcome a 10-8 deficit to win 16-14.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Tiger Woods' final putt Sunday was still rolling toward the hole when he started to remove his cap for a postmatch handshake with Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

It had already been a long week for Woods, but he wasn't done and there was no time to waste.

Woods' 19-foot birdie at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, which secured his 3 and 2 singles victory, improved his Presidents Cup record for the week to 3-0 and vaulted him into first place on the event's career win list with an overall match record of 27-15-1.

It was Woods' ninth Presidents Cup as a player and first as a captain. He might have managed an even better game than he played in the United States' 16-14, come-from-behind victory.

The Internationals also had a first-time captain. Ernie Els turned the appointment into another full-time job. He devoted the past year to studying statistics as if they were tea leaves. Els left no team-bonding exercise undone, so great was his obsession with finding a way to turn around the fortunes of his team, which had only one victory in the 12 previous competitions.

Els, 50, gave his players wings, but he couldn't make them soar. After jumping out to a 6-1 lead, the Internationals won only eight of the final 23 points, including four of the 12 available in Sunday's deciding singles matches.

"It was really cool being part of this team and having Tiger as captain in that you get Tiger to speak up a little more," said Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar, whose 5-foot birdie on the 17th hole gave him a 1-up lead against Louis Oosthuizen, guaranteeing the U.S. at least a half-point for the match, added, "We had a room full of some of the greatest golfers in the world, and when he speaks, we all listen."

Kuchar played the penultimate singles match. Woods sent himself out first because he wanted to finish early so he could spend the bulk of the day spurring the rest of the team around the fast, firm course.

But as he acknowledged afterward, he also jumped at the chance to pair himself against Ancer because he stated in an interview last month that he'd love to go up against Woods in singles.

Be careful what you wish for. Woods produced six birdies in the 16 holes.

Woods sent out Patrick Reed third, against C.T. Pan, but not before he smoothed Reed's path.

Saturday, after Reed, who partnered with Webb Simpson, was handed a third consecutive loss, Reed's caddie, his brother-in-law Kessler Karain, got into a physical altercation with one of the scores of hecklers who had been hounding Reed all week. They had called him a cheater and a disgrace because of an incident in Reed's previous start, in the Bahamas, in which he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for clearing sand directly behind his ball during practice strokes.

His teammates had said all week that Reed was a bear better left unprovoked, and he proved them right against Pan, making birdies on his first four holes -- and five of his first six -- to race to a 6-up lead after seven.

When they realized they weren't getting under Reed's skin -- he birdied eight of his 16 holes -- the fans redirected their voices. Instead of rooting against him, they started shouting support for Pan, who cut the deficit to 2-up before bowing out, 4 and 2.

Reed and Woods never trailed in their matches, and their fast starts created a wave of momentum that the rest of the Americans rode to the finish. Tony Finau, who played the No. 2 singles match, erased a 4-down deficit in the final eight holes of his match against Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to salvage a half-point.

On his back nine, Finau said, he thought of the resilience displayed by his captain, who has returned from four back surgeries to win three individual tournaments, including the Masters, in the past 15 months. It inspired him to dig deeper.

"I basically told myself, I can't give up on my teammates, my guys, my captain," Finau said. "We are very inspired to play for Tiger."

