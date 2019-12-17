2 Arkansans face numerous child pornography charges

Two Arkansans were charged Monday in Stone County with numerous felonies related to creating, viewing and distributing child pornography.

Jason Brewer, 46, of Leslie and Belinda Lewis, 35, of Mountain View each face one count of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium; one count of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child; one count of computer child pornography; and one count of first-degree computer exploitation of a child.

Brewer also faces 24 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Lewis faces one such count.

Authorities began investigating the pair in November after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A search by authorities found an online account tied to Brewer that uploaded multiple images of child pornography to an application. A search of his cellphone led them to Lewis.

Lewis told police that Brewer disclosed his “fascination” with child pornography shortly after they met, according to the affidavit, and said Brewer watched it, including during sex.

To “gain affection” from Brewer, according to the affidavit, Lewis said the pair twice directed a child in her care to undress and pose on video.

Lewis said Brewer asked her to do this.

In an interview with authorities, Brewer said he has been downloading and uploading child pornography for the past 2 1/2 years.

Both were being held in the Stone County jail Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bond.