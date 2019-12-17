Affidavit: 16-year-old told police he fatally shot Little Rock mother because she abused him

A Little Rock 16-year-old charged as an adult in his mother’s homicide told police he shot her in the head because she physically and mentally abused him, according to court documents.

Kaelon Presley faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $1 million bond, documents show.

Police found Shondra Miller, 37, dead Saturday in her home at 5416 Brush Creek Avenue.

Presley initially told neighbors and police his dog got out of the house Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit, and while he chased the pet, someone entered the home and shot Miller.

Police said video from the house’s surveillance cameras didn’t show anyone entering or leaving the home around the time of Miller’s death, except Presley, however.

The footage showed him stepping out of house to throw something into the yard before going back inside, the affidavit states.

Presley was taken in for questioning, and he told police a different story. He said a friend had given him a handgun to hold onto, according to authorities.

According to Presley, Miller said something that made him angry Saturday morning, the affidavit states, so he got the gun and shot her as she sat on the couch using her cellphone.

He told police he had been abused by his mother and had violent thoughts prior to the shooting.

Presley said he threw the spent shell casings in the backyard, according to the affidavit, and drove his mother’s car to a friend’s house, where he dropped off the gun.

Police also found social media posts from an account they believe belonged to Presley.

According to the affidavit, one of the posts stated he loved her and that he was "so sorry."