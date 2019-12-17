Arkansas at No. 23 in NET

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team has yet to crack The Associated Press or USA Today coaches top 25 polls, but the Razorbacks (9-1) are No. 23 in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which were released Monday.

The NET is a ranking system the NCAA adopted last year to replace the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) in evaluating teams.

A team's strength of schedule -- and its opponents' strength of schedule -- is taken into account for the NET rankings as well as where games are played, margin of victory and offensive and defensive efficiency.

Where a team is in the NET rankings won't determine if it makes the NCAA Tournament, but it's a tool that will be used by selection committee members.

Auburn (9-0) is No. 7 in the NET rankings to lead the SEC with Arkansas second. Tennessee (7-2) and LSU (7-2) are No. 25 and No. 26 respectively with Ole Miss (7-3) at No. 46.

Perennial SEC power Kentucky (8-1) is No. 58 in the NET ranking in stark contrast to the Wildcats being No. 6 in both the AP and USA Today polls.

Kentucky's low NET ranking can be attributed to a 67-64 home loss to Evansville.

Arkansas won all seven of its home games, and has a road victory at Georgia Tech 62-61 in overtime.

The Razorbacks' lone loss was on the road to Western Kentucky 86-79 in overtime. Arkansas bounced back from the Western Kentucky game to beat Tulsa 98-79 last Saturday in Walton Arena.

"We played hard, we played with better offensive pace," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "We made shots, and we had a player have a special night. When that happens, things tend to go well for your ballclub."

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones had a career-high 41 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against Tulsa.

"Obviously, what Mason did, it's really hard to have a guy score 40-plus points in a college game, I know that," Musselman said. "The one thing as a coaching staff that you can try to do is just get the guy the ball as often as possible and in as many different spots.

"So at one point Mason was handling the ball in pick-and-roll, then during a timeout we kind of switched up where he was going to be a screen setter. We changed the angle where he set a flat screen, and then he popped out.

"Then he started making shots and it doesn't matter what spot he's at."

Arkansas is the 25th team receiving votes in the AP poll, making the Razorbacks 50th overall. They have one point in the AP poll, meaning one vote for No. 25.

In the USA Today poll Arkansas has 10 points in the receiving votes to tie Iowa for 16th in that category and be 41st overall.

"We have a lot of motivation once we get to the conference play," Musselman said of the Razorbacks behind picked 11th in the SEC in a preseason poll. "The respect conference wise, we haven't got much. But that's cool. That's fine."

A fan asked Musselman what he wants to Christmas.

"What I want for Christmas is just to keep winning," Musselman said. "That's all we're really focused on right now. Just keeping the wins coming is cool with us."

Ohio State is No. 1 in the NET rankings following by No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 San Diego State, No. 4 Butler and No. 5 Baylor.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is No. 148 and Arkansas State University is No. 149.

South Dakota is the highest-ranked team Arkansas has played so far in the NET rankings at No. 83. Western Kentucky is No. 84.

Sports on 12/17/2019