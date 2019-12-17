WALNUT RIDGE, 1957 At the time, the heavy traffic of U.S. 67 came down Main Street, passing the movie theater on the corner. The featured film was The Curse of Frankenstein starring Peter Cushing. In the middle of the same block is seen Sexton's Drugs, which still operates a pharmacy at the 218 Main St. address today. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.
WALNUT RIDGE, 1957 At the time, the heavy traffic of U.S. 67 came down Main Street, passing the movie theater on the corner. The featured film was The Curse of Frankenstein starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. In the middle of the same block is seen Sexton's Drugs, which still operates a pharmacy at the 218 Main St. address today.
Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.Style on 12/17/2019
Print Headline: Arkansas postcard past
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.