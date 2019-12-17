WALNUT RIDGE, 1957 At the time, the heavy traffic of U.S. 67 came down Main Street, passing the movie theater on the corner. The featured film was The Curse of Frankenstein starring Peter Cushing. In the middle of the same block is seen Sexton's Drugs, which still operates a pharmacy at the 218 Main St. address today. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.