Arkansas postcard past

by Ray Hanley | Today at 3:00 a.m.
WALNUT RIDGE, 1957 At the time, the heavy traffic of U.S. 67 came down Main Street, passing the movie theater on the corner. The featured film was The Curse of Frankenstein starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. In the middle of the same block is seen Sexton's Drugs, which still operates a pharmacy at the 218 Main St. address today.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Style on 12/17/2019

Print Headline: Arkansas postcard past

