Arkansas restaurant manager charged with theft

The general manager of a local restaurant was arrested on a felony theft charge Friday morning stemming from allegations he used over $5,000 in company funds to pay off a personal debt.

Randell Lee Womack, 57, who lists a Mossy Oak Court address, turned himself in around 9:30 a.m. Friday and was charged with theft of property over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Womack was later released on a $3,500 bond and is set to appear Dec. 31 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, the owner of the Vault restaurant, 723 Central Ave., reported a theft from his business by the general manager, identified as Womack.

He said he was notified one of his business checks was written to a local landscaper in the amount of $5,250 for "vent hood clean-out" on July 12.

The restaurant owner contacted the landscaper and verified he did not do any vent work for the money. He discovered Womack had written the check to the landscaper "as payment for a preexisting personal loan" between them.

The landscaper also notified the owner Womack had written an additional check to him for $7,750 to pay on the personal loan, but had told him "not to cash it yet."

The affidavit notes the restaurant owner sustained a financial loss to the business of $5,250. A warrant was later issued for Womack.