Arkansas sheriff pleads innocent to depriving arrestees of rights

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen walks to his vehicle after his arraignment in United States District Court in Fort Smith Tuesday. ( Thomas Saccente )

FORT SMITH — The sheriff of Franklin County was arraigned on three federal charges in U.S. District Court on Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen, 49, pleaded innocent to three charges of deprivation of rights under color of law on Tuesday. Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford presided over the arraignment, with him stating, as per the indictment against Boen, that one of these offenses allegedly took place in 2017 while the other two reportedly happened in 2018.

Boen’s trial was set for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

