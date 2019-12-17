Bayless named to All-America team

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless was named to The Associated Press All-America team Monday as a third-team selection.

For the first time since 1987, the Arkansas State University football team has an Associated Press All-American.

Senior wide receiver Omar Bayless, who's shattered records this season and already earned numerous accolades, was named a third-team AP All-America selection Monday.

Bayless was also named a second-team Walter Camp All-America selection Thursday, the first time in program history a player has made that list.

Bayless earned the Sun Belt Player of the Year award and was named first team all-conference earlier this month as well. It was the fourth consecutive season a Red Wolves player had been named the league's player of the year, and it was just the second time ever a receiver had won it.

Bayless is set to participate, along with fellow ASU receiver Kirk Merritt, in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., a postseason showcase for some of the nation's top NFL draft-eligible players.

"It just shows what's possible," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said of Bayless on Friday. "Any time you have a guy drafted, any time you have a guy make all-conference, All-American, it just reminds guys that you can dream big and it's possible if you work hard.

"When you're talking to recruits, same thing. These are things that you can do here [at Arkansas State] -- win championships, graduate, All-American, bowl games."

By now, Bayless' numbers he's put up this season are well known.

Bayless totaled 84 catches for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, breaking both the school's and Sun Belt's single-season records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He also blocked two kicks, which is tied for first nationally. Bayless' 25 career receiving touchdowns is the most in ASU history.

Through the end of the regular season, Bayless had led the nation in receiving yards. Heading into bowl season, he ranks second nationally in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, trailing only LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award. Bayless also ranks ninth in the country in receptions.

Bayless will close out his Red Wolves career when ASU (7-5) faces Florida International (6-6) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on the All-America first team.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlighted the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.

The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.

