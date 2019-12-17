Bethel Heights still falling short on wastewater, state says

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Standing surface water is visible Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the property of the Bethel Heights Lincoln Street Waste Water Treatment Plant in Bethel Heights. The Bethel Heights Lincoln Street Waste Water Treatment Plant system is allegedly dumping untreated water on the private property.

BETHEL HEIGHTS -- The city continues to operate its wastewater treatment plants out of compliance with its state permit, according to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

Bethel Heights isn't hauling enough water from the plant to be treated elsewhere, according to a letter sent Friday to Mayor Cynthia Black. Richard Healey, manager of the enforcement branch of the department's Office of Water Quality, sent the letter.

If the city doesn't comply immediately, the state will demand payment of $81,200 in fines, according to the letter.

The department sent a separate letter to the city Thursday about city reports regarding sewer overflows since Nov. 25.

"The reports did not include corrective measures taken and confirmation that the issue was resolved," according to the letter from Myrl Lawrence, an enforcement analyst with the department. "They also did not include any steps taken or planned to reduce, eliminate and prevent the recurrence of the violation."

Lawrence asked the city to complete the reports. State officials did not reply to an email sent Monday to determine the status of the reports.

City officials did not reply to requests for comment Monday.

Pooling and surfacing of excess wastewater continues at the treatment plants, Healey's letter asserted. He told the city to enact a plan for hauling its wastewater seven days a week. The city has been hauling to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority plant in south Bentonville for treatment, but the plant does not accept shipments on Saturdays and Sundays.

The state ordered the city Aug. 6 to haul away 25% of its wastewater, or 20,000 gallons per day, for treatment elsewhere. In September, the state returned to city officials the decision of when and how much excess wastewater to haul from its plant.

Jacob Harper, media and communications manager for the Environmental Quality Department, said in October that the department levied $101,200 in fines in August after determining the city failed to report incidents when the plants operated out of compliance with the permit. The department prefers Bethel Heights spend the money complying with the environmental requirements of its permit, he added.

The department suspended the fines in October after the city agreed to take action to correct problems at the two plants.

City officials signed an agreement with the department in late October to find an alternative to its plants and continue to work on the system's problems in the meantime, according to the agreement.

The plant has operated out of compliance for about a decade, according to a recent assessment that city officials sent to the state. Hawkins-Weir Engineering prepared the report on behalf of the city.

The report concluded the city should link its wastewater treatment system to the conservation authority's regional system.

Friday's letter from the state department also asked the city to evaluate costs for interim and permanent treatment options by Springdale Water Utilities.

State Desk on 12/17/2019