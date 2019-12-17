Blue Demons rally, No. 2 Huskies win

DePaul guard Deja Church dribbles against Connecticut guard Christyn Williams during the first half Monday in Chicago. Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds as Connecticut won 84-74.

CHICAGO -- Megan Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield also scored 22 and No. 2 Connecticut held off No. 16 DePaul 84-74 on Monday night.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 19 points for the Huskies (9-0), who dominated in the first half and won their 17th consecutive game over the Blue Demons (10-2), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Connecticut led 55-29 at the half before DePaul began a furious comeback.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for UConn.

Chante Stonewall led DePaul with 21 points. Sonya Morris had 20 points, Dee Bekelja has 12 and Lexi Held added 11 for the Blue Demons, whose other loss was to No. 4 Oregon State on Nov. 14.

Held's three-pointer with 7:17 left trimmed UConn's lead to 70-66, but the Huskies regrouped from there.

DePaul started the third quarter with an 8-0 spurt and narrowed UConn's lead to 69-56 as the period ended on Held's three-pointer from the left side. The Blue Demons started the fourth with a 10-1 run.

UConn was in charge throughout the first half.

DePaul hit only one of its first nine shots, and that was all bigger, quicker UConn needed to get on an early roll.

Through the first 20 minutes, Connecticut outshot DePaul 61.1% to 34.3% and outrebounded the Blue Demons 29-9.

Dangerfield led with 17 points at the half on 5-for-7 shooting and hit 4 of 5 three-pointers. Walker had 15 points at the half on 7-for-12 shooting, mostly from close range.

The Huskies haven't lost to DePaul since Dec. 28, 1983, but the rivalry between these teams figures to deepen next season when UConn rejoins DePaul in the Big East. The Blue Demons have won the Big East tournament the last two seasons and four of the past six.

The Blue Demons were humbled in their biggest nonconference matchup after scoring 105 points in each of their previous two games. DePaul came off a 105-76 win over Alabama State on Saturday and a 105-94 win at Notre Dame last Wednesday. DePaul starts its conference schedule on Dec. 29 versus Marquette.

UConn takes on Oklahoma on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

NO. 3 OREGON 84, UC RIVERSIDE 41

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 18 rebounds in her latest triple-double and Oregon routed UC Riverside.

Ionescu also had 16 points and 12 assists in her NCAA-record 20th triple-double, and second of the season.

Freshman Jaz Shelley scored 32 points for Oregon (9-1).

Jannon Otto led the Highlanders (3-7) with 19 points. Riverside shot only 25%, a season low for an Oregon opponent.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI ST. 64, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 48

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Jordan Danberry (Conway, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Andra Espinoza-Hunter also scored 12 points and Mississippi State beat Louisiana-Lafayette to extend its road winning streak to 12 games.

Espinoza-Hunter banked in a running three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 30-25 lead, and the Bulldogs held Louisiana-Lafayette to 23 points in the second half to keep the nation's longest active road win streak.

Chloe Bibby added nine points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State (9-2).

Kimberly Burton led Louisiana-Lafayette (6-3) with eight points.

