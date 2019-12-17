Democrats' struggle turning inward as party's final debate approaches

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, one of seven scheduled Democratic candidates participating in a public education forum, gives her opening statement, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Topics at the event planned for discussion ranged from student services and special education to education equity and justice issues. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLINTON, Iowa -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates will stand on stage this week in Los Angeles, a pool of survivors who have withstood almost a year on the campaign trail, sustained attacks from rivals in both major political parties and five rounds of high-pressure debates.

And while the field has been cut down from more than 20 in the span of six months, a deepening sense of volatility is settling over the Democratic primary on the eve of the sixth and final debate of 2019. The remaining candidates are grappling with questions about their core principles and new signs that the party's energized factions are turning against one another.

It's unclear whether Thursday's debate will happen at all given an unsettled labor union dispute that might require participants to cross a picket line. All seven candidates have said they would not do so.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's progressive campaign, which surged through the late summer and fall, is now struggling under the weight of questions about her health care plan and her authenticity as a candidate.

Warren has emerged as the chief antagonist of the leading candidates in the so-called moderate lane, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. Seven weeks before Iowa's Feb. 3 caucus, the Massachusetts senator is attacking both men for being too willing to embrace Republican ideas and too cozy with wealthy donors.

Those close to Warren hope the strategy will allow her to shift the conversation away from her own health care struggles back to her signature wealth tax and focus on corruption. Yet she could not escape questions about her evolving position on Medicare for All as she campaigned in Iowa over the weekend.

When asked about health care, Warren told a crowd of roughly 180 people in Clinton, Iowa, about a plan to expand insurance coverage without immediately moving to a universal, government-run system. She promised that those who wanted government health insurance could buy it before finally concluding, "At the end of my first term, we'll vote on Medicare for All."

The next question came from a man who said he was on Medicare and mostly happy about it, but had lingering issues.

"You call it Medicare for All and it's better. Can't you change the name?" he asked of her proposal.

"I like your suggestion," Warren responded. "Let's call it health care for everybody." She later added, "Let's call it better than Medicare for All. I'm in."

Even entertaining a name change seemed to mark yet another shift for Warren, who first co-sponsored Medicare for All in 2017, but began pivoting away from the proposal after experts questioned the plan she released in October to pay for it without raising middle-class taxes. She subsequently released a "transition plan" promising to get Medicare for All approved by Congress by the end of her third year as president while relying on existing insurance plans, including those established by the Affordable Care Act, to expand health coverage in the interim.

Warren's Democratic critics suggest her evolution on the issue has stalled her momentum because it goes beyond a policy dispute and raises broader questions about her authenticity.

Buttigieg, Biden and other rivals have seized on her shifts. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders, Warren's progressive ally and Medicare for All's author, seemed to pile on by promising to send a full bill to Congress implementing the measure during the first week of his administration.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg is grappling with issues of his own that expose another fissure between the moderate and progressive wings of the party.

Protesters aligned with Warren and Sanders tracked him across New York City last week banging pots and pans and calling him "Wall Street Pete" as he continued his aggressive courtship of wealthy donors.

As he faced supporters in Seattle over the weekend, Buttigieg acknowledged that the intra-party attacks will almost certainly continue, although he tried to downplay the intensity of the infighting.

"There's going to have to be some fighting," Buttigieg said, "but I'm never going to let us get to where it feels like the fight is the point."

The fighting is almost certain to be on display at Thursday night's debate, especially among Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren. The three others on stage -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang -- only narrowly hit the polling threshold needed to qualify.

Information for this article was contributed by Hunter Woodall of The Associated Press.

