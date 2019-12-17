Enjoy bowl season before the offseason kicks in

Not counting the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 13, there are 39 bowl games, and it starts this Thursday with the You Must Be Desperate to Watch College Football.

Just kidding, America's favorite pastime kicks off in the Bahamas with Charlotte facing Buffalo.

It is a 1 p.m. kick, so that makes it even more difficult to watch.

If this sounds a little bitter because the University of Arkansas hasn't been to a bowl since 2016, that's because it is a little bitter.

However, there are several Arkansas kids playing in bowl games.

Including a showdown between two guys who should have been recruited by the Razorbacks, but for some reason weren't.

The Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., features Illinois and California.

Kenyon Jackson is a run-stopper for the Fighting Illini and Luc Bequette also plays on the defensive line but for the Golden Bears.

Both of Jackson's brothers played for the Razorbacks and his dad for Oklahoma, yet he was passed over by Bret Bielema and staff.

It seems like Bequette's whole family played for the Razorbacks but there are just four, including his dad, uncle, cousin and grandfather.

There is something to be said about a Cal degree. Cal ranks third in the world in Nobel Prize winners with 107.

Ty Storey, who was basically unwanted at Arkansas and transferred to Western Kentucky, will face Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 30 in Dallas at the home of SMU, where Chad Morris was once the head coach.

Obviously, there will be some good bowls and some not-so-good, but one of the best storylines of this bowl season is Liberty University will play in its first bowl game.

Coached by former Arkansas State and Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames face Georgia Southern in Orlando's Cure Bowl.

On that same day, this Saturday, in Montgomery, Ala., the Red Wolves will play their ninth consecutive bowl game when they take on Florida International, one of 13 bowl teams with a 6-6 record.

However, not one of the matchups features a 6-6 vs. a 6-6.

Still, 39 bowls seems a lot.

That means 78 teams out of a total of 130 are in postseason action.

Yet, in basketball 68 -- yes, 10 less schools -- of 350 teams makes the NCAA Tournament. Granted, another 32 make the NIT, but that's about as interesting as a game in the Bahamas, which would be a great place to cover a game or attend, but to watch on TV might be hard.

The truth is the College Football Playoff has done exactly what experts predicted. It has diminished the roles of the other bowl games.

Sure, it is a reward to make it to a bowl game and there is the extra practice time.

However, the games the majority of college football are anticipating will be played Saturday, Dec. 28 when Clemson takes on Ohio State and LSU faces Oklahoma.

The Sooners are the only team in the Final Four with a loss and they feature a quarterback the Tigers are very familiar with, Jalen Hurts, formerly of Alabama.

The Tigers and Buckeyes are the prime-time game with a 7 p.m. kick. The first game starts at 3 p.m.

The 28th is like an old Jan. 1 game day was. At 11 a.m. Memphis will take on Penn State in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame has Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

That should be four great games, including the first round of the playoffs that afternoon and evening.

Until then, there 39 bowl games being played in 14 days (no games Dec. 22, 25 or Jan. 5) and hopefully more are fun to watch than not.

Of course, it is the last time to watch college football for almost seven months.

Sports on 12/17/2019