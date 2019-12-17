ESPN's Biancardi big fan of Moody's jumper

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi caught Arkansas shooting guard commitment Moses Moody and Montverde Academy's 76-56 win over DeMatha on Thursday night.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, helped Eagles to their sixth win of the season, which was televised on ESPNU.

Prior to Thursday’s contest, he scored 18 points and 16 points in two victories for a team ranked No. 1 in the nation and features five ESPN Top-100 prospects committed to Power 5 programs.

Biancardi rates Moody a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 38 overall recruit in the country. He said Moody, who recently made honor roll, has one of the purest jumpshots in the nation.

“He shot the ball well in practice and stayed after to get up more shots,” Biancardi said. “He stayed within the framework of what his team needed. He did not get any outside attempts, but worked some on the glass and had a few nice drives.

"When he keeps his game simple he is very effective.”