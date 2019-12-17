Failed inspections shut down 2 bridges in state's northeast

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has closed two bridges on northeast Arkansas state highways after routine inspections found them unsafe to carry traffic.

The agency has expedited the advertisement for concrete box culverts to replace the bridges on Arkansas 139 near Marmaduke in Clay County and Arkansas 90 near Pocahontas in Randolph County, but a spokesman said Monday he doesn't expect construction to begin until early next month.

The routes on which the bridges are located are lightly traveled. About 350 vehicles a day travel on the Arkansas 139 bridge and 220 on the Arkansas 90 bridge, according to data the department provided when it announced on Friday the bridges would be closed.

The Arkansas 139 bridge is a 60-foot precast concrete bridge built in 1981, said the department spokesman, Danny Straessle. The Arkansas 90 bridge, which is in the Fender community, is a 28-foot concrete abutment bridge that was built in 1927.

In both cases, routine inspections created concerns about the load-carrying capacity of the bridges, which mandated their closing, according to the department.

Federal Highway Administration regulations governing national bridge inspection standards require all bridges to be inspected at least once every two years.

Arkansas has 7,300 bridges on state highways. The closed bridges are among the less than 7% of that total that are rated as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete, Straessle said.

Before being closed, the Arkansas 139 bridge had a posted vehicle weight limit that the bridge could safely support because of its deficiencies, he said.

The department will replace the bridges with box culverts, which will be obtained on an expedited basis, according to Straessle.

"We hope to have the bids in this week and install them just after the New Year," he said.

Replacing the bridge in Clay County will require 50 precast boxes.

"We are still evaluating the bridge in Randolph County but preliminary indications suggest ... a total of 14 boxes," Straessle said.

In the meantime, traffic to both bridges will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs, according to the department. Both routes have multiple alternate routes for drivers, Straessle said.

Metro on 12/17/2019