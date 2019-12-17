Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Game and Fish offers free cookbook download

by Arkansas Game and Fish | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a free download of the Game and Fish cookbook A Celebration of Conservation.

Originally printed in 2014 as part of the Game and Fish centennial celebration, this 132- page cookbook is a compilation of many employees' favorite dishes. Lake Conway Slab Crappie Cakes, Mountain Man Meatloaf and Jerk Duck are a few of the recipes found in its pages.

It's not all wild game and fish. Plenty of pages are reserved for side dishes, steaks, appetizers and desserts.

The cookbook, along with a variety of other interesting free reading, is available at www.agfc.com/brochures. Just tap the links to download a printer-friendly PDF that you can share with friends or save to your phone for safe keeping.

Another great option is to visit one of the four Game and Fish nature centers around the state. Each has a gift shop filled with outdoors-oriented items that make excellent stocking stuffers for hunters, anglers and people who enjoy watching wildlife.

Sports on 12/17/2019

Print Headline: Game and Fish offers free cookbook download

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT