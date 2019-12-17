Game and Fish offers free cookbook download

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a free download of the Game and Fish cookbook A Celebration of Conservation.

Originally printed in 2014 as part of the Game and Fish centennial celebration, this 132- page cookbook is a compilation of many employees' favorite dishes. Lake Conway Slab Crappie Cakes, Mountain Man Meatloaf and Jerk Duck are a few of the recipes found in its pages.

It's not all wild game and fish. Plenty of pages are reserved for side dishes, steaks, appetizers and desserts.

The cookbook, along with a variety of other interesting free reading, is available at www.agfc.com/brochures. Just tap the links to download a printer-friendly PDF that you can share with friends or save to your phone for safe keeping.

Another great option is to visit one of the four Game and Fish nature centers around the state. Each has a gift shop filled with outdoors-oriented items that make excellent stocking stuffers for hunters, anglers and people who enjoy watching wildlife.

