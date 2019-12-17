Hot Springs man accused of shoplifting

A Hot Springs man was arrested Friday morning on a felony robbery charge after allegedly shoplifting items from a grocery store and then running over a store employee who tried to stop him in the parking lot.

Mitchell Allen Burroughs, 26, of 142 McFee St., was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 9:30 a.m. on the robbery charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply.

He was being held on $8,500 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the affidavit, earlier Friday morning, Garland County sheriff's Sgt. Joshua Cannon, Cpl. Clayton Green and Deputy Elwood McConnell were dispatched to Harps Food Store, 146 Thornton Ferry Road, regarding a man who had shoplifted from the store and when confronted by employees struck one with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The deputies spoke to the alleged victim and a witness who stated they had seen a man stealing gel insoles and "other foot products" who then ran outside. They confronted the man in the parking lot as he was trying to drive away and he allegedly drove forward, striking the victim with the front of his vehicle. The victim was reportedly not injured.

The man then threw the stolen items at the employees and fled headed outbound on Thornton Ferry. Witnesses were able to get the license plate which showed the vehicle was registered to a woman living at 142 McFee St.

Cannon and McConnell reviewed the store's security footage of the incident and recognized the suspect as Burroughs who lived at the McFee Street residence with his mother. The vehicle was located a short time later at the residence where deputies spoke with Burroughs' mother who let them in the house.

They located Burroughs inside and reportedly confirmed he was the man seen in the security video so he was taken into custody without further incident.