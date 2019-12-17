• Zellie Thomas, an activist and teacher, said he and several friends each took $100 to an IHOP restaurant in Paterson, N.J., and left the waitress a $1,200 cash tip as a holiday gift, hoping the act will inspire others to do good deeds for strangers.

• Dante Zirio, 57, a police officer in Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested on bribery and other counts after the owner of a valet company told investigators that Zirio demanded $1,000 in cash each month in exchange for not issuing parking tickets, authorities said.

• Abbey Winters, whose husband, Jason, is commissioner of Chattooga County, Ga., faces disorderly conduct and simple battery charges after dumping a soft drink on a reporter's head just before the start of a county budget meeting, Summerville police said.

• William Stark of Des Moines, Iowa, who said he put a Nazi swastika in his front yard beside paintings featuring Confederate battle flags on a dare from a buyer, saw his artwork vandalized with spray paint and the words "Nazi scum."

• Victor Hill, sheriff of Clayton County, Ga., said 19-year-old twins Kyra and Tyra Faison were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other counts and were added to the county's "most wanted list" after being accused of beating a woman with a frying pan during a robbery.

• Kristina Galjour, 43, a paralegal at a law firm in Metairie, La., who was accused of pretending to be a licensed attorney to steal about $2 million from a 57-year-old client with a developmental disability, was charged with theft, bank fraud and computer fraud, Jefferson Parish deputies said.

• Rick McCubbin, police chief of Shepherdsville, Ky., called it "12 minutes of sheer terror" after a 13-month-old baby girl escaped injury when a man stole an SUV with the child inside and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on an interstate.

• Justin Martinez, sheriff of Summit County, Utah, said rescue crews dug out a snowboarder who ultimately died after being swept up when he unintentionally triggered an avalanche in a backcountry gulch in Park City.

• Jack Jokinen, a Philadelphia sports podcast host, said he and his wife have adopted a malnourished dog they've named Suzy after the dog, which had fleas, ticks and a heart murmur, wandered into their home around 3 a.m. when a storm blew their front door open.

