In the news

Today at 2:39 a.m. | Updated December 17, 2019 at 2:39 a.m.

Zellie Thomas, an activist and teacher, said he and several friends each took $100 to an IHOP restaurant in Paterson, N.J., and left the waitress a $1,200 cash tip as a holiday gift, hoping the act will inspire others to do good deeds for strangers.

Dante Zirio, 57, a police officer in Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested on bribery and other counts after the owner of a valet company told investigators that Zirio demanded $1,000 in cash each month in exchange for not issuing parking tickets, authorities said.

Abbey Winters, whose husband, Jason, is commissioner of Chattooga County, Ga., faces disorderly conduct and simple battery charges after dumping a soft drink on a reporter's head just before the start of a county budget meeting, Summerville police said.

William Stark of Des Moines, Iowa, who said he put a Nazi swastika in his front yard beside paintings featuring Confederate battle flags on a dare from a buyer, saw his artwork vandalized with spray paint and the words "Nazi scum."

Victor Hill, sheriff of Clayton County, Ga., said 19-year-old twins Kyra and Tyra Faison were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other counts and were added to the county's "most wanted list" after being accused of beating a woman with a frying pan during a robbery.

Kristina Galjour, 43, a paralegal at a law firm in Metairie, La., who was accused of pretending to be a licensed attorney to steal about $2 million from a 57-year-old client with a developmental disability, was charged with theft, bank fraud and computer fraud, Jefferson Parish deputies said.

Rick McCubbin, police chief of Shepherdsville, Ky., called it "12 minutes of sheer terror" after a 13-month-old baby girl escaped injury when a man stole an SUV with the child inside and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on an interstate.

Justin Martinez, sheriff of Summit County, Utah, said rescue crews dug out a snowboarder who ultimately died after being swept up when he unintentionally triggered an avalanche in a backcountry gulch in Park City.

Jack Jokinen, a Philadelphia sports podcast host, said he and his wife have adopted a malnourished dog they've named Suzy after the dog, which had fleas, ticks and a heart murmur, wandered into their home around 3 a.m. when a storm blew their front door open.

A Section on 12/17/2019

Print Headline: In the news

