The World in Brief

Iran shuts schoolsover smog threat

Authorities in Iran have shut down schools in eight provinces including the capital, Tehran, because of high levels of pollution, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

Schools and universities in Iran's third-largest city, Esfahan, and its wider province, have also been closed. Other regions affected are Alborz, Eastern Azerbaijan, Bushehr, Qazvin, Markazi and Qom, according to the news agency, which cited officials in each province.

In the past 24 hours, some 1,500 people have been hospitalized and received emergency care because of respiratory problems related to toxic air, the agency reported, quoting Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's National Emergency Organization. Khaledi advised children and the elderly to avoid going outside in the affected cities.

It's the third time in less than a month that schools in Tehran have been shut because of toxic air and high levels of particulates. While seasonal smog and pollution levels in Iran affect the capital and other big cities every year during the winter months, it's rare for dozens of cities to enforce school closures at the same time.

Filipinos dig forquake's survivors

PADADA, Philippines -- Rescuers pulled out two bodies Monday from a three-story building that collapsed in a strong earthquake in the southern Philippines and scrambled to find at least seven more people who were trapped inside.

Soldiers, police, firefighters and volunteers, armed with sound and motion detectors, located a third body in the rubble of the building in Davao del Sur province's Padada town but could not immediately extricate the remains pinned under slabs of concrete, Padada Mayor Pedro Caminero said.

At least five people died in Sunday's magnitude 6.9 quake that struck Padada and outlying rural towns, cities and provinces in a region that has been battered by three deadly earthquakes in recent months. A child died after being hit by a collapsed wall in her house and a woman in her 70s died from a heart attack during the quake, officials said.

A total of 84 people were injured in the quake, officials said.

A city and four towns near the quake's epicenter were still without power Monday.

Wife tried to killVP, Zimbabwe says

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- The wife of Zimbabwe's vice president has been charged with attempting to kill her husband.

Marry Chiwenga, a former model and wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud.

The magistrate ordered that she remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

She is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July. First, she tried to deny medical treatment to Chiwenga by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for emergency medical treatment, according to the charge sheet.

While Chiwenga was in the hospital on July 8, she went to his room, asked security to leave and, while alone with him, removed an intravenous drip and a catheter, causing him to bleed profusely, according to the charge sheet. She then tried to take him out of the ward before being intercepted by his security detail, the charges said.

Chiwenga later went to China where he received medical treatment. He returned to Zimbabwe in November.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/17/2019