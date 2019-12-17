Judge sentences trio in meth case

FORT SMITH -- Three men were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Monday morning for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel Perez-Lebron, 27, of Harrison; Jason Walter Alvarez, 34, of Harrison; and Walter Antonio Alvarez, 58, of Alpena were each sentenced separately by U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III. Perez-Lebron got 15 years in federal prison, Jason Alvarez got 24 years and four months, and Walter Alvarez got 10 years.

The three men were also sentenced to five years' supervised release and ordered to pay a total special assessment of $100, the latter of which was due immediately.

The three men were sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated in Boone and Carroll counties, as well as other jurisdictions outside of Arkansas such as California and Iowa, according to the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. The investigation and prosecution operation lasted from February through Monday's sentencing hearings.

Court records state the FBI obtained a search warrant on April 5, and served on a home in Alpena. Authorities found more than 140 gross pounds of methamphetamine in the home owned by Walter Alvarez, who allowed his son, Jason Alvarez, and an associate, Perez-Lebron, to receive large quantities of methamphetamine there and prepare it for sale in both the Western District of Arkansas and in Iowa, according to a news release from Kees.

It appeared that the methamphetamine would arrive in a compressed state, hidden within special compartments inside the wheels of vehicles, Kees' news release stated. A large amount of acetone was located along with the methamphetamine, and officials say acetone can be used to help reconstitute the drug from a compressed state into crystals for sale and consumption.

Perez-Lebron, Jason Alvarez, and Walter Alvarez were indicted on May 8, according to court records. They each faced three charges: conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine or more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine; and maintaining drug-involved premises.

Jason Alvarez and Walter Alvarez each pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charges on Aug. 7, the court records state, and Perez-Lebron pleaded guilty to that charge on Aug. 12. Under their plea agreements, the remaining two counts against each of the three men, as well as the forfeiture allegation against Jason Alvarez and Walter Alvarez, were dismissed.

The Harrison-based methamphetamine distribution network for a portion of the drug seized from Jason Alvarez, Walter Alvarez, and Perez-Lebron is pending sentencing before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in the related case titled United States v. Manning et al., according to the news release. The 21 defendants in the related matter have all been convicted and are expected to be sentenced in early 2020, according to officials.

The prosecution was part of the Western District of Arkansas' Operation Iced Ozarks, which itself is part of the U.S. Justice Department's Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force program. The case was investigated by the FBI in Fayetteville; the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which covers Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties; the Harrison Police Department; the Boone County sheriff's office; the Arkansas State Police; and the Arkansas National Guard Counter-Drug Unit.

Assistant U.S. attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

State Desk on 12/17/2019