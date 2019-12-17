Man in 2 accidents is killed in second

A 50-year-old Portia man died after he was involved in two consecutive White County wrecks, state police said.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said state police believe, based on preliminary findings, that Scott Hilburn was on a motor scooter Saturday night that was struck from behind.

Hilburn then returned to the highway, Sadler said. According to a state police preliminary crash summary, he walked into the inside lane of U.S. 67 about 9:40 p.m., and a Pontiac traveling south struck him.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

In a separate accident, an 80-year-old Jonesboro woman died after an SUV she was riding in Thursday was struck by a pickup, authorities said.

A GMC Acadia was traveling west on U.S. 63 in Jonesboro when it tried to turn left onto Craighead County Road 118 just before 5:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The Acadia entered the path of an oncoming GMC pickup, according to the summary, and Carolyn Kendrick, a passenger in the Acadia, died.

The vehicle's 56-year-old driver was listed as injured.

Troopers described conditions were clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 12/17/2019