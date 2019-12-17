Mergers to be advised for state levee districts

The state's levee task force plans to recommend consolidating inactive levee districts with active ones if they are part of the same levee system, according to a draft report discussed by the task force Monday.

The task force also plans to recommend increased levee district reporting to the state that would, among other things, allow Arkansas to create an annual report of vulnerabilities for use during emergencies.

Those were two of several recommendations the task force has in its draft report, which is due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson by the end of the year. Members will give feedback to edits made Monday before Arkansas Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook, the task force's chairman, sends Hutchinson a final report.

Lawmakers can propose legislation to implement any recommendations in 2021. Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, said he and his three colleagues on the task force would spend at least the next year working with state and local stakeholders on potential legislation.

The task force has been meeting since July, a month after historic Arkansas River flooding wreaked havoc on the state's levees and communities. Several levees suffered damage from high waters, breaches or close calls with breaches during the flood, which resulted in one death. Homes and businesses flooded, and close calls concerned at least one school and many more residents and landowners.

Arkansas River levees largely withstood river flooding but suffered $105 million in damage, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock district. Only about $10 million of that is for six federally managed levees. The other $95 million is for several locally managed levees, some of which won't have access to Corps engineering or financial assistance because they were not properly maintained before the flooding.

Hutchinson has asked lawmakers to make $10 million available for repairing damaged levees. Applications for the funding remain under review at the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

The flood and the history of maintenance problems associated with Arkansas levees -- chiefly, a lack of maintenance by inactive levee districts -- prompted Hutchinson to create the task force in June.

State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, pushed for legislation in 2016 to improve levee district reporting after a flood took out a levee behind his home, flooding neighbors' land, a convenience store and another neighborhood of primarily mobile homes. That levee had not been properly maintained, either, and required state assistance to rebuild and county leadership to re-form a district board for it.

Rapert is a member of the 2019 task force.

"Having seen the devastation from the 2019 floods, my hope is that we will not be sitting here in the same position when the next flood comes along," Rapert said after Monday's meeting.

He said he is appreciative of Hutchinson's task force, which he thinks will provide good ideas for lawmakers. Most of all, he said, it provides awareness.

"You can have any number of agencies and levee boards and committees in place," he said, but if they don't step up to improve levees, the state won't be protected by them.

Some issues related to flooding may be out of Arkansas' control, Rapert noted multiple times during the four-hour meeting Monday in Little Rock.

Decisions in Oklahoma to manage reservoirs -- originally intended for flood control -- for recreational purposes reduces those reservoirs' storage capacity, he said. That practice in part contributed to worse flooding along the Arkansas River in Arkansas, he said.

Among the task force's recommendations was returning reservoir water levels to reflect their intended purpose of flood control.

The task force also recommended the Corps conduct its own video inspections of culverts, rather than foisting that responsibility on levee districts than can't afford the equipment.

The Memphis and Vicksburg districts have done that, although the Vicksburg district recently announced it would stop.

The Little Rock district has never had the money, said Elmo Webb, levee safety program manager for the Little Rock district. Webb asked for the money and was denied, he said, but the equipment is far cheaper now -- about $200,000 -- than it used to be. The district could possibly borrow Memphis' equipment, he said in response to a task force member's question.

LEVEE REPORTING

Other recommendations call for improved levee district reporting, increased state examination of the districts, reassessments high enough to support levee operations and maintenance, increased levee heights, and an annual state report outlining vulnerabilities for use during flooding.

Last spring, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management was among agencies to respond to flooding emergencies and levee breach threats but had no previous oversight or knowledge of levee conditions. The task force plans to suggest that the department create the annual report of vulnerabilities, using levee district reports collected from county clerks.

The task force also plans to suggest that the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission use the reports to understand levee district finances, particularly when a district is asking for state money.

Since its first month, the task force has discussed consolidating levee districts.

Beside not protecting the landowners behind the levee, inactive levee districts largely aren't eligible for federal assistance to repair any damaged sustained.

Active levee districts can never be a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Rehabilitation and Inspection Program, which allows districts to receive federal engineering and financial assistance after damaging floods, if they are in the same system as levee districts that don't properly keep up their portions of the levee system.

The task force recommends state funds, if provided, as an incentive to levee districts to join the program and become active long-term.

Task force member Tommy Bond, an engineer and representative of the Old River Drainage District, said the state should have a way of pushing districts into the Corps' program. His district is considered in "unacceptable" condition by the Corps and can't be removed from that because of another district in the larger levee system that won't maintain the levee.

That district, the Baucum Levee District, is also part of the North Little Rock-to-Gillette levee system and is inactive.

Rapert said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, by existing state statute, should be able to reappoint the board members if the district is inactive, but Bond said he was concerned the district had an active board and it just isn't willing to do the required maintenance on the levee.

"We need something to trigger them, to force them to participate," Bond said.

The task force also discussed ensuring better levee district reporting by having county judges sign off on reports, among other things.

Some members asked whether counties could withhold assessments collected on property taxes to support the levees, if the districts did not report.

That's not currently possible, Cook and Yell County Judge Mark Thone said. The assessments are like school taxes, Thone said.

"I can't do that," he said.

Assessments must also be high enough to support operations and maintenance, as well as support a reserve fund for emergencies, the task force's draft recommendations read.

Currently, many districts do not raise enough money for that. Some districts contend they cannot increase property owners' assessments, while others may be hampered by a limit to what they can assess.

During the next year, task force members intend to discuss a better limit on assessments so that districts may collect sufficient funds.

