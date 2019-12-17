N. Korea draws warning from U.S. regarding tests

Stephen Biegun, the U.S.’ top envoy on North Korea, arrives for a meeting Monday at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea. Biegun said the U.S. is aware of the “strong potential” that North Korea conducts a major weapons test in the coming days, but he warned that such a move would be “unhelpful” to peace efforts. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1217nuclear/.

SEOUL, South Korea -- The top U.S. envoy on North Korea warned Monday that if Pyongyang conducted a major weapons test in the coming days as feared, it would be "most unhelpful," as Washington tried to de-escalate tensions with the country.

"We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead," Stephen Biegun, Washington's top representative on North Korea, said during a news conference in Seoul. "Such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Biegun, who was recently also appointed the State Department's No. 2 official, met with senior South Korean officials in Seoul on Monday amid signs that North Korea was preparing to launch a satellite or flight-test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In the past 10 days, the country has conducted two tests that it called "very important" or "crucial" to improve what it called its "strategic nuclear deterrent."

Officials and analysts in the region say those tests -- at its missile engine and satellite-launch sites near the border with China -- most likely involved a new booster engine and other technologies used to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. That is raising fears that the North is moving rapidly toward reactivating its long-range nuclear missile program, which led to a crisis with Washington two years ago.

North Korea has resumed its weapons activities while warning that it would abandon diplomacy and might restart nuclear and long-range missile tests if Washington doesn't make more concessions, such as lifting sanctions, by Dec. 31.

On Monday, Biegun dismissed that deadline, while stressing that the United States was ready for serious negotiations to produce a denuclearization deal that could satisfy both Washington and Pyongyang.

"Let me be absolutely clear: The United States does not have a deadline," he said.

But he also appealed to his counterparts in Pyongyang.

"It is time for us to do our jobs," he said of efforts to reach a deal on denuclearization. "Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us."

There has been speculation that Biegun was hoping to meet with North Korean officials on the inter-Korean border this week. And his appeal Monday was seen as an open invitation to such a meeting, but there was no immediate response from North Korea.

When Kim Jong Un met President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018, the North Korean leader promised to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" in return for "new" relations and security guarantees from Washington. But their two subsequent meetings, as well as lower-level talks between the two sides, have failed to make progress on carrying out the Singapore deal.

During their meeting in Hanoi in February, Trump rejected Kim's demand that all major U.N. sanctions be lifted in return for the dismantlement of one of the North's key nuclear fuel production facilities but not its nuclear warheads.

North Korea has since sounded increasingly impatient, accusing Washington of trying to stall negotiations.

