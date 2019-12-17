The Associated Press

• Opera star Placido Domingo received a standing ovation for his 50th-anniversary gala concert at La Scala on Sunday and returned the appreciation with a rare a cappella performance. The La Scala anniversary fell during a year that has seen U.S. opera houses cancel Domingo's scheduled appearances after reports that more than 20 women had accused the star of sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior. Standing alone on the stage holding three yellow roses, Domingo serenaded the audience with a favorite Spanish zarzuela, "No Puede Ser." By then, after more than half an hour of applause and a standing ovation rare for the storied Milan opera house, Domingo and his co-stars for the evening, the choir and orchestra had already performed two encores. He alone emerged for the third. Domingo, 78, appeared overwhelmed by the reception, and at one point kissed the stage where he performed for the first time on Dec. 7, 1969. In all, he has sung 135 times on the La Scala stage, in 22 operas. While all of his published dates were canceled in the United States, the singer has received overwhelming support from Europe's opera houses and fans. Domingo has denied the allegations. In interviews to select publications, he claimed he always behaved like a gentleman.

• Harvey Weinstein defended himself as a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry in the wake of scores of sexual misconduct allegations that launched the #MeToo movement. In an interview published Sunday in the New York Post, Weinstein said: "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" He went to say, "It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten." Weinstein has reached a tentative $25 million settlement with more than two dozen actresses and former employees who have accused the movie mogul of a range of sexual misconduct. The deal won't require Weinstein to pay anything out of his own pocket nor would he have to admit wrongdoing. Weinstein, who has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex, faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court where he has pleaded innocent. "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again," more than 20 accusers said in a joint statement issued Sunday.

