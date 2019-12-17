Negotiators in Congress sew up spending deal as deadline nears

WASHINGTON -- Congressional negotiators cemented a $1.3 trillion federal spending deal Monday, with a pay raise for federal workers, money for federal gun violence research and repeal of several taxes associated with the 2010 health care law.

Congress is expected to pass the legislation this week ahead of Friday's shutdown deadline and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

A conflict over border wall spending -- the issue that sparked a record 35-day partial government shutdown a year ago -- was resolved with a retreat to the status quo: Funding remains unchanged from 2019 levels at $1.375 billion, short of the $5 billion Trump requested from Congress.

The Trump administration, however, retains the ability to transfer funds from other accounts, though the bill does not replenish the accounts it drew from earlier this year. Funding for immigration enforcement agencies also remains unchanged from 2019 levels.

The continuation of any border-wall funding is a blow to Democrats, who pushed to halt construction and block Trump from diverting funds appropriated for other projects.

But Democrats touted significant wins elsewhere in the bill -- including $25 million in funding for federal gun violence research and $425 million in election security grants, as well as a $208 million boost in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also expected to ride along on the spending legislation is a bill raising the national age for tobacco sales to 21, a reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and a permanent repeal of several Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act taxes that have faced bipartisan opposition and have been repeatedly delayed since the act's 2010 passage.

The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 was also included in the spending package.

The provision will extend health retirement benefits to miners affected by coal company bankruptcies that occurred in 2018 and 2019. It will shore up pensions by increasing the cap on transfers from the Treasury Department to the federal Abandoned Mine Lands Fund from $490 million annually to $750 million.

It also will take a step toward addressing a warning from the United Mine Workers of America that, without legislative action, the pension fund will be insolvent by 2022.

The coal miners' pension provision, opposed by House GOP conservatives like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, had the backing of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was a dogged force behind the scenes.

"Something had to be done and we finally got Mitch McConnell to sign onto the bill," Manchin said. "But we could not move McCarthy. Then finally we just had to move forward and they did it."

The federal funding for gun violence research is the first in more than 20 years. The 2019 spending agreement clarified a long-standing provision that had been interpreted to prevent funding for that research, but it did not actually provide any funding.

Other Democratic priorities included in the bill are a 3.1% pay raise for civilian federal employees, $7.6 billion in funding for the 2020 census and record funding for education programs including Head Start.

"We are scaling up funding for priorities that will make our country safer and stronger and help hardworking families get ahead," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

Republicans highlighted a $22 billion increase in Pentagon funding, which Democrats agreed to over the summer as part of a two-year, $2.7 trillion budget accord that also suspended the federal debt cap for the remainder of Trump's first term.

The new deal fills in the details of agency-by-agency, account-by-account funding pursuant to that broader deal.

Other GOP wins included funding to advance a Republican-supported Veterans Affairs program aimed at privatizing some VA health care delivery, as well as the preservation of several policy restrictions related to abortion and gun rights.

The bill, for instance, does not contain Democratic language overturning the Trump administration's move to bar organizations that receive federal family planning grants from referring patients for abortions.

It also leaves out increased funding of foreign family planning programs that Republicans have argued encourages abortions.

The release of the bill keeps the House on track for a week of action, with the spending deal expected to come to a vote today, followed by a vote on whether to impeach Trump on Wednesday and a Thursday vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Separately, a parental leave provision in a defense bill up for approval today could be a galvanizing moment in the growing movement to bring the benefit to all U.S. workers.

The benefit, which gives 12 weeks of paid leave to mothers and fathers of newborns, newly adopted children or foster children, is part of a defense bill expected to receive final congressional approval today. Trump has said he will sign it into law.

The new policy aligns the federal government with many of the country's most powerful companies, which have been leading the charge in aggressively expanding parental leave benefits. It also could set a high standard for other employers, both because of the length of time offered and because the policy would apply to all new parents, not just birth mothers.

"It's a game-changer," said Dan Sprock, director of people and culture at Fairygodboss, a women's career website in New York City that advocates for equality in the workplace.

"It's the largest employer in the country, and it will definitely have an impact on other employers who are already shifting, and it will push employers who have been more reluctant," he said.

The U.S. remains the only industrialized country that does not federally mandate paid parental leave. The vast majority of American workers do not get paid time off to care for a new child, and that will not change with the federal policy.

Even so, it's the first major benefit expansion for federal workers since the 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act, which provides 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Federal employees will be eligible for the benefit beginning in October 2020 if they have worked for the government at least a year. The employees are required to return to work for at least 12 weeks after they take the leave, though the government can waive that requirement for medical reasons.

"I'm so excited," said Meredith Irby, 32, a social worker for the federal government in Little Rock. "The benefit will definitely make a huge difference. I already told my husband, 'OK, so we can have a kid in October!'"

After unexpected complications during her pregnancy two years ago, Irby had to borrow six weeks of advance leave so she could spend time with her newborn son. That leave was finally paid back in June.

"My family planning and the decision to have another child had been revolving around the fact that I would have to save up leave for at least another year before I had enough," she said, adding that the new federal policy "means a lot."

