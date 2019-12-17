New DC Odom to make $1.2M

FAYETTEVILLE -- New University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom will make a salary of $1.2 million per year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned via a public records request.

Odom, a long-time friend of new UA Coach Sam Pittman, signed an offer letter presented by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on Saturday and his hiring was officially announced on Monday. Odom helped host prospective recruits on campus that day.

Pittman, who made a couple of radio appearances in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, said he's a few days away from making a hire at offensive coordinator while he's also conducting one-on-one interviews with the current players.

Among the potential candidates at offensive coordinator are Kendal Briles, who was at Florida State in 2019; Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, Alabama analyst Major Applewhite, who was formerly head coach at Houston; Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, and former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.

Speaking on KQSM-FM 92.1 on Monday, Pittman said of the offensive coordinator position, "We have some interviews here over the next few days and I anticipate by the end of the week that we'll have it all figured out."

Pittman also said in that interview what he'd like to see in the offensive coordinator.

"He's going to have the belief that we do," Pittman said. "He's going to be able to teach tough, physical, aggressive football.

"But he's going to be able to talk to each kid. He's going to be able to communicate with them. I don't want any coach on my staff that's afraid to talk to kids. What I mean by that, I don't want to not communicate to our kids, worrying what their reaction is going to be. Non-communication will split your team, and we're not going to do that."

Pittman also called Odom a "slam dunk" hire and said their relationship dates back 20 years as friends and fellow Oklahomans.

"He shares the same beliefs that I do," Pittman said on KERX-FM 95.3 out of Fort Smith. "When Barry got the head coaching job at Missouri, he offered me a job. He offered me the offensive coordinator job a couple of years ago."

Pittman said he and Odom shared many similarities in their coaching styles.

"[It's] how we want our team to look, with the toughness and physicality," Pittman said. "The way we communicate with the kids, the way we talk to the kids -- You know you can lose a kid pretty easy by your mouth and the way we talk to them -- and the way we respect them."

Pittman is planning to meet one-on-one with every player on the current roster during the first three days of the week

"That's the most concerning thing that I've had to this point," Pittman said on KERK-FM 95.3. "I had a meeting with them Sunday night, then I had a meeting with our kids Friday morning.

"Today I have 39 meetings. Tomorrow it's probably about the same and Wednesday it's probably about the same. I don't know how you know your roster until you meet with them face to face. ... By the end of Wednesday I'll be able to know our roster a little bit better."

Odom, 43, compiled a 25-25 record in four seasons as head coach at his alma mater Missouri, including a 4-0 mark against the Razorbacks. His final game was a 24-14 win over Arkansas in Little Rock on Nov. 29.

The term of his agreement and buyout language was not included in the offer letter, and will be included in his formal employee agreement at a later date.

Odom was owed a buyout of $2.85 million by Missouri through 2024, a figure that will be offset by his salary at Arkansas.

John Chavis, who was Arkansas' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, made $1.5 million in 2019 and was set to receive a salary increase to $1.6 million next year.

-- Bob Holt and Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story

Sports on 12/17/2019