NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting Alabama rigs.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said fishing with Alabama rigs is steadily improving. Plastic worms, crawdad-colored crank baits, jig and pigs and spinner baits may also work.

Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 25 feet deep around brush and docks. Striped bass are biting brood minnows on the north half of the lake.

For walleye, try crank baits that dive 9 to 14 feet deep. A crank bait with a green crawdad pattern is good to use. Fish it along rocky points and rocky banks. Average surface water temperature is in the high 40s to low 50s.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait or small spoons. Call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission trout stocking hotline at 866-540-3474 for the latest stocking information.

Beaver tailwater

Flood gates at the dam are closed. One hydroelectric generator is running most of the day.

Beaver Dam Store said the top lures for trout are small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are good to use.

During low water, try fly fishing with size 16 midges. Black, olive and blue dun are good colors.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Try plastic worms for black bass. Use minnows or jigs for crappie 5 to 10 feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms and crawdad-colored crank baits. Largemouth and smallmouth bass have been caught.

Catfish are biting liver fished on the bottom at the old bridge. Crappie fishing is sporadic. Try minnows or jigs around the old bridge 3 to 10 feet deep.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout are biting at Lake Brittany on Power Bait and small spoons.

Black bass can be caught with spinner baits or jig and pigs at any Bella Vista lake.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using soft plastic baits rigged Carolina style for black bass. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using jerk baits or crank baits to catch black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits or Alabama rigs, Stroud suggests. Try for crappie with minnows 20 feet deep near wood cover.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass can be caught early with a jig and craw 8 to 12 feet deep along gravel points. Fish deeper later in the day. The bite is best with some breeze.

Crawdad-colored crank baits may also work. Fish them parallel to the bank in transition areas.

Bass can be caught along gravel points and flats 30 to 70 feet deep near the bottom with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs. Forty-five to 55 feet is the sweet spot.

Sports on 12/17/2019