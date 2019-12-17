NWA outdoor briefs

Fish in the New Year

The annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Bass Tournament is set for Jan. 1 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $75 per boat. First prize is $1,000. Early entries can be paid at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Anglers may enter on tournament morning at Prairie Creek, but only cash is accepted.

There is a five fish tournament limit. Alabama rigs are allowed. For details call Shannon Moseley, 479-409-1172.

Lakes close temporarily

Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah will be closed Monday-Jan. 14 for their annual seasonal closure. Annual permits may be purchased when the lakes, operated by the city of Fayetteville, reopen.

Trails at the lakes will be open.

Parks offer winter camping

Winter camping is available at four Army Corps of Engineers parks at Beaver Lake: Hickory Creek, Horseshoe Bend, Prairie Creek and Lost Bridge North.

Camping is also available at Dam Site River park below Beaver Dam.

Trails close for deer hunt

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Jan. 11-12 during the park's limited permit youth modern gun deer hunt.

Open trails include the Ozark Plateau trail near the visitor center, Historic Van Winkle Trail and Tunnel Connector Trail. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Sports on 12/17/2019