FOOTBALL

Chiefs claim Suggs

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos. Suggs, 37, spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick's total to 138 sacks for his career. He needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. The Chiefs already placed Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve with a torn pec sustained in Week 10 against Tennessee. It is likely that Okafor will join him after sustaining the same injury late in the first half against Denver. Their top pass rusher, Frank Clark, has missed time with a neck injury and a lingering illness this season.

Gordon suspended

The troubles that have followed Josh Gordon throughout his career continued Monday as the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's drug policy again. Gordon tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and "substances of abuse," the league said in a statement. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October. Seattle stepped in and claimed the oft-troubled receiver off waivers. His brief stint with Seattle likely finished with 11 targets for 139 yards receiving. A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance-abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team. This is the eighth time in his career Gordon has been suspended by the league or by his team.

Jaguars lose grievance

Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing "mandatory" appointments with a team trainer or physician. It was just one example of how Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operations, has run roughshod over players since his return to Jacksonville, according to the players' union. The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club's right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by Jacksonville in 2018. Fowler reacted to the decision on Twitter: "They literally hated me. I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA." The arbitrator affirmed that the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow teams to require rehabilitation or medical appointments be held at team facilities during the offseason. Coughlin and the Jaguars allegedly tried to require injured players to rehab at the facility. When players failed to attend the sessions, the club disciplined them. Fowler, who was not named in the NFLPA's news release and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in October 2018, was fined 25 times for missing those appointments.

USC keeps Harrell

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is staying at No. 22 Southern California. Harrell and the Trojans (8-4) have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the school announced Monday. Harrell, 34, was a widely sought candidate for other top collegiate jobs after his sole season running the Trojans' offense, including the open offensive coordinator position at Texas and some head coaching positions. But Harrell elected to stay with USC and Coach Clay Helton, who will return next year for his fifth full season in charge. The Trojans face No. 16 Iowa in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27. After Harrell installed his version of the Air Raid offense, the Trojans sharply improved their point production and offensive effectiveness this season despite being forced to use three starting quarterbacks. USC is second in the conference with 463.5 yards per game and fourth with 32.5 points per game. The Trojans' 344 yards passing per game also is second in the Pac-12 -- and a 95-yards-per-game improvement on last season. Harrell played a major role in the development of quarterback Kedon Slovis, the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year. After taking over in the season opener when J.T. Daniels got hurt, Slovis set a school record for a freshman with 3,242 yards passing along with 28 TDs.

BASEBALL

Source: Miley to Reds

All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because the agreement had not been announced. Miley, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros. He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses. He made just one postseason appearance, allowing 3 runs and 4 hits over 22/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay. Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018) and Houston. He was an All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11. Miley would join a rotation that includes Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeSclafani.

Warren to rehab

Adam Warren will rehab from Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees. Warren agreed Monday to a minor league contract with his former team but is not expected to pitch next year while he recovers from surgery that took place in September. Warren, 32, debuted with the Yankees in 2012, was traded to the Chicago Cubs in December 2015, reacquired by New York in July 2016 and dealt to Seattle in July 2018. He signed a one-year contract with San Diego as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season and was 4-1 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 relief appearances through June 7, then was placed on the injured list the following day with a strained right forearm. The right-hander is 30-24 with a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts and 302 relief appearances over two seasons. His deal, first reported by The Athletic, provides for an $800,000 salary should he be added to the 40-man roster during the 2020 season, but he likely will not return until 2021.

HOCKEY

Hall traded

The Arizona Coyotes are looking to end their lengthy playoff drought by adding a player desperate to get back to the postseason himself. Arizona acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP, who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons. Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. The third-rounder becomes a second-rounder if the Coyotes win a playoff round or Hall re-signs and elevates to a first if both those things happen. The first-round pick is top-three protected. Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season. During nine-plus seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and Devils, Hall has 208 goals and 328 assists in 592 regular-season games. He has played in just five playoff games in that time.

Sports on 12/17/2019