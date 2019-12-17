Police: 'High radiation level' detected in Hot Springs garbage truck

The Hot Springs Fire Department and other emergency agencies are attempting to determine the source of radiation that was reportedly detected in a city garbage truck. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

Hot Springs police said they don't believe a garbage truck in which a "high radiation level" was detected Tuesday morning poses any danger to the public.

Bo Robertson, the director of Garland County's Department of Emergency Management, said a Hot Springs sanitation truck was turned away from the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Landfill after high levels of radiation were detected in its load around 11 a.m.

Officials staged the truck at the Garland County Fairgrounds, so the Hot Springs Fire Department's hazmat team could attempt to identify the source.

"We don't believe there's any danger to the public or anything but we're going to do our due diligence in testing it," Hot Springs police Cpl. Joey Williams said.

Robertson said the radiation is likely medical or industrial.

Williams said the last pickup the truck made was in a residential area.