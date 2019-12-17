Pranksters charged after home, cars covered in cheese slices

GIRARD, Pa. — A man and two teenage boys who allegedly covered two cars and a home with cheese slices are facing disorderly conduct charges.
Pennsylvania State Police say the prank occurred in Girard early Saturday. But it's not clear what motivated it.
The names of the three suspects — a 17-year-old Girard boy and two Lake City residents, ages 17 and 18 — have not been released. Authorities say they admitted their involvement in the prank.
It's not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.
