School funding analysis sought

The House and Senate Education committees are again asking a legislative oversight panel to approve their request to hire a Colorado consulting firm to study Arkansas' school funding formula.

The Arkansas Legislative Council last month voted against giving the education committees permission to pay Augenblick, Palaich and Associates $659,580 for the yearlong study of the state's process for doling out more than $2 billion in public school funds annually.

The council's refusal in November caused tensions among its members and those on the education committees. Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, on Monday made a motion in a meeting of the education committees to ask the Legislative Council to reconsider the Augenblick, Palaich and Associates contract. The council's action, she said, undermined the work of a standing committee.

The House Education Committee chairman, Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, said he was optimistic that the Legislative Council would approve the contract. Cozart, who has been pushing for the study for several years, noted that support was coming from several members who have been reluctant about hiring the Denver-based company.

"I think they see we're serious about what we've done," Cozart said.

The debate over hiring an education policy consultant at the state Capitol has been a long, convoluted one. Senators and representatives have disagreed over which consulting group to hire and even whether they should hire one at all.

Those who support the hiring of a consultant argue that the General Assembly's process for funding public education has become outdated.

Every two years, the education committees make spending recommendations to the governor and Legislature. The process was developed in 2003 in cooperation with two college professors who conducted a study in the wake of the Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling in Lake View School District No. 25 v. Huckabee that the state's school funding model was unconstitutional.

The committees review that formula biennially, typically making small tweaks, but it remains largely the same as it was 16 years ago.

In addition to Augenblick, Palaich and Associates, St. Louis-based Shuls and Associates submitted a $499,236 bid to do the work.

The study would include gathering input from educators across the state, reviewing applicable research and studying successful school districts.

Lawmakers hope a consultant's review would reveal areas where the formula and funding process could be improved. One particular area several members have focused on is transportation funding, which is not based on a district's actual transportation costs. The current model creates a disadvantage for smaller districts with buses that have to travel a high number of miles each day.

The scope of the study, though, was narrowed to exclude any dollar recommendations. This was to address the concerns of several lawmakers who feared that a consultant would suggest large funding increases that could strain the state's budget or prompt a lawsuit.

The policy-making subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council last month voted to require the education committees to also hire Shuls and Associates in addition to Augenblick, Palaich and Associates. However, that proposition failed before the full Legislative Council, and the education committees have declined several times to hire Shuls and Associates, which has been criticized for lacking experience studying a statewide education funding formula.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, chairs the policy-making subcommittee, and she is also a member of the Senate Education Committee who supports hiring Augenblick, Palaich and Associates. She said that her subcommittee had overstepped its bounds by substituting its own will for that of the education committee.

The education committees' reconsideration request will go back before the policy-making subcommittee on Wednesday. Chesterfield said she was unsure what her subcommittee would do.

"I hope the shenanigans will end since it is clear we won't hire both," she said in an interview after Monday's meeting.

Public education accounts for the largest single category of state spending in Arkansas -- $2.25 billion of this year's $5.75 billion general-revenue budget.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said that he defers to the Legislature on whether a consultant's review is needed.

While the process has been delayed, Augenblick, Palaich and Associates co-Chief Executive Officer Justin Silverstein said in a Monday email that his group would still be able to provide its final report to lawmakers by the end of 2020, as called for in the request for proposals that was issued earlier this year.

The Legislative Council will meet on Friday.

