ATHLETICS

LRSD announces Hall of Fame class

The Little Rock School District Athletic Foundation announced seven inductees for the second annual One Rock Legends Hall of Fame luncheon.

The luncheon will be held Jan. 22 at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

Five-time NBA champion and former Little Rock Parkview and University of Arkansas at Little Rock basketball player Derek Fisher highlights the class.

Other inductees include former Little Rock Central football coach Bernie Cox, former Central football player Marcus Elliott, former Little Rock Hall football coach C.W. Keopple, former Hall and NFL player Leslie O'Neal, former Hall and Rutgers basketball player Tyler Scaife and former Parkview basketball player Dwayne Washington, who is also Fisher's older brother.

Tickets can be purchased on the foundation's website at lrsdaf.com.

-- Jeremy Muck

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech's da Silva wins GAC award

Brenda da Silva of Arkansas Tech University was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Da Silva scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Golden Suns' 92-80 victory at Southern Arkansas. The 16 rebounds represent the single-game high in the GAC this season. After averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in her first four games, she has averaged 17 points and 14 rebounds in her last two contests.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/17/2019