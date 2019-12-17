White House extends health-care sign-up Hearing set for ex-security adviser Flynn FBI finds 3 mercury spills, arrests man Case tossed, Mississippian free on bail

Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters Monday as he leaves the regional jail in Louisville, Miss.

Case tossed, Mississippian free on bond

LOUISVILLE, Miss. -- A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was released from custody Monday for the first time in 22 years.

Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in the central town of Louisville hours after a judge set his bail at $250,000. A person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers' release, said his attorney, Rob McDuff.

Circuit Judge Joseph Loper ordered Flowers to wear an electronic monitor while waiting for the district attorney's office to decide whether to try him a seventh time or drop the charges.

Flowers was convicted four times in connection with a quadruple slaying in Winona in 1996: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials.

Flowers has remained in jail because the original murder indictment is still active.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his sixth conviction in June, finding that prosecutors had shown an unconstitutional pattern of excluding black jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is black.

White House extends health care sign-up

WASHINGTON -- People are getting more time to sign up for health insurance, the Trump administration announced Monday, following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend.

The new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement. Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

On Monday afternoon, the HealthCare.gov website displayed an alert telling people about the deadline extension. But it was in a small font, and a much larger banner directly below still said open enrollment was over, potentially creating confusion.

The problems started Sunday, which was the original sign-up deadline. The last day of open enrollment is always the busiest, with hundreds of thousands of people going online or trying to reach the call center.

It was the second round of problems with online sign-ups for the agency in weeks. Senior lawmakers of both major parties urged the Trump administration to publicize the availability of a redo for seniors who got inaccurate or confusing results using the Medicare Plan Finder. A redesign of the Medicare site produced search results that didn't automatically rank the prescription drug plan with the lowest total cost first.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, said more than half a million customers were still able to enroll Sunday despite technical problems. Officials said the extension is being granted out of "an abundance of caution."

Sentencing set for ex-security adviser Flynn

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday scheduled a Jan. 28 sentencing hearing for Michael Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington pushes the case closer to a resolution following months of challenges and arguments from Flynn's attorneys against the FBI and the Justice Department.

Sullivan disagreed in a lengthy opinion Monday, saying Flynn's attorneys had failed "to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense."

He also rejected allegations that FBI agents who interviewed Flynn at the White House in January 2017 trapped him into making false statements or that the Justice Department had pressured him into entering a guilty plea. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the presidential transition period with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

2nd N.C. GOP lawmaker won't run in '20

RALEIGH, N.C. -- U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced late Monday he won't run for anything in 2020 -- making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside because of recent redistricting.

Walker's decision comes as the political composition of his 6th Congressional District in central North Carolina shifted to the left last month, making it difficult for him to win. The state Legislature redrew all 13 U.S. House districts after judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with partisan bias favoring the GOP.

Rep. George Holding of Raleigh announced last week he wouldn't run next year either, saying he didn't see a way to win his district.

Walker had considered running instead against Republican Reps. Ted Budd and Patrick McHenry. A Walker spokesman said previously that Walker also looked at running against Sen. Thom Tillis in the March primary.

Now Walker said he'll consider a 2022 U.S. Senate bid for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Republican Richard Burr.

Xavier Estrada, 6, watches Monday as Santa and his window-washing elves rappel from the roof of Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Fla.

