AETN, foundation tap into cooperative spirit

JONESBORO -- Compromise and goodwill is continuing to grow between the Arkansas Educational Television Network and its fundraising arm since an agreement reached last month ended nearly a year of contention between the two entities, AETN Commission Chair Skip Holland said Tuesday at a meeting held at Arkansas State University.

The agreement restored the position of the AETN executive director -- now held by Courtney Pledger -- and an AETN Commission representative to the AETN Foundation Board with full voting rights.

Holland reminded the commissioners that they were halfway through the fiscal year and that Pledger's personnel evaluation would happen "shortly after the first of the year."

"Which I'm looking forward to," Holland said. "She is presently working with the chair of the foundation to implement the resolution which we approved in November. We are hopeful that it will be done in January sometime. We will be keeping you informed as to how that transpires."

Holland also recognized the AETN Foundation for hosting a party the previous evening at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro. He said the event was the "handiwork" of AETN Commissioner Woody Freeman, who lives in Jonesboro.

Julie Thomas, AETN's director of marketing, said about 50 people were in attendance including commissioners, foundation members, legislators and donors.

"There was no agenda," Thomas said, when asked why the public was not notified of the event.

John Tull, an expert on the state's open meetings and records law and general counsel for the Arkansas Press Association, said the state Freedom of Information Act covers "all meetings, formal or informal" and "arguably covers a social gathering similar" to Monday night's party.

"However, in my opinion unless you can prove that the commission discussed AETN business or that it was an intentional effort to circumvent the act, a court would be reluctant to find a violation," Tull said. "The attorney general has attempted to outline an exception for purely social gathering, but the Arkansas Supreme Court has not addressed this specific issue."

The conflict between AETN and the AETN Foundation grew to its height earlier this year when Pledger -- who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2017 -- was removed as the foundation's executive director after she fired Mona Dixon, the foundation's director.

Dixon said in a Feb. 26 letter that she was fired because she refused to follow Pledger's direction that would violate state procurement laws.

For the past several months, the two entities have gone back and forth in negotiations to develop the agreement that dictates their relationship.

The agreement restores the position of the AETN executive director and an AETN Commission representative to the AETN Foundation Board with full voting rights. The agreement also places those two on the executive committee of the foundation board. Other executive committee members will be the foundation's board chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer.

The resolution allows Pledger to present a list of candidates for the foundation's chief executive officer position to the foundation board's executive committee. That board will decide whom to hire.

According to the release from AETN, the new structure will also provide for no fewer than eight and no more than 15 foundation board members. The foundation board and AETN Commission will be invited to nominate candidates for five new positions, and the foundation board executive committee will narrow the candidates to a slate of up to five proposed new members for the foundation board's consideration and approval.

On Tuesday, Pledger told the commission that she revisited the AETN Strategic Plan and was pleased with the network's progress toward its goals.

"We're solidly on the road to our transformation from a primarily broadcast network to a digital-facing multi-platform media network that includes broadcast and a real audience convener both in person and out in the digital world," Pledger said.

The major goals of the plan include expanding education work, increased focus on storytelling and distribution and greater audience engagement and the establishment of a culture "intent on collaboration and excellence," Pledger said.

Holland praised Pledger and the AETN team for its work.

"I want to congratulate management and staff. I think the positive movement towards the fulfillment of these goals is absolutely great," Holland said. "The commissioners know that we've had some exciting times in the past and we've got some exciting times coming up, but to have this strategic plan, to see it come to fruition, is very rewarding."

Metro on 12/18/2019