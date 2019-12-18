Amazon bans sellers from using FedEx’s ground service

NEW YORK — Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx’s ground service to deliver to Prime members, suggesting that it thinks the service is too slow to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas.

The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service, although they can still use pricier FedEx Express shipping for Prime shipments.

More than half of the items sold on Amazon.com come from third-party sellers, who post their goods for sale on Amazon’s online marketplace.

News of the ban was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

FedEx Corp. said in a statement that the decision affects “a very small number of shippers” and said it “limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history, and may compromise their ability to meet customer demands and manage their businesses.”

Amazon and FedEx have a testy relationship, according to logistics expert John Haber.

“There’s a lot of bad blood between the two organizations,” said Haber, who runs Spend Management Experts, an Atlanta consulting firm. He said the feud will benefit UPS, which will have more bargaining power with Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc. has been expanding its own delivery fleet in the past few years, hoping to rely less on UPS, FedEx and other delivery services. Last week, research by analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Amazon delivers about half of its own packages.

FedEx severed ties with Amazon earlier this year, saying it wouldn’t make ground or air deliveries for the online shopping giant. But third-party sellers were still able to use FedEx.

Amazon sent a message to sellers Sunday night instructing them of the change, according to notifications reviewed by Bloomberg News. Some Amazon sellers complained about receiving the change less than two weeks before Christmas, when holiday spending is peaking.

“It’s insane for them to do this on such short notice,” said Molson Hart, whose company Viahart sells toys on Amazon. “Unless we raise prices, we’re going to lose money on every order.”

Haber, the logistics expert, said FedEx has struggled to deal with seasonal demand and has been handing off some of the load to the U.S. Postal Service.

More than half of all products sold on Amazon come from third-party merchants who pay Amazon commissions on each sale. Many of those merchants also pay Amazon for logistics services like warehousing and delivery, which puts Amazon in competition with FedEx. Merchants have complained to antitrust regulators that the company uses its e-commerce dominance to push them to use its logistics services.

Some merchants say that using Amazon warehouses and trucks is faster and cheaper than doing the work themselves. But Amazon increases storage fees in its warehouses during peak holiday shopping months, and some merchants prefer to oversee deliveries on their own to avoid these charges.

Until now, sellers could use FedEx’s ground service during the season to meet Amazon’s pledge to deliver millions of products in one or two days. They can still use FedEx’s express service for Prime packages, but that’s a costly option.

Amazon examines its delivery providers’ performance each year to determine order cutoff times for the holidays.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press; and by Spencer Soper and Thomas Black of Bloomberg News.