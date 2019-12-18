AP names Orgeron nation's top coach

LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the SEC championship and the No. 1 ranking entering the College Football Playoff. (AP/John Amis)

Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to an SEC championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters, and a total of 130 points for the award announced Tuesday.

Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State's Ryan Day was third with five first-place votes (45 points), and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).

Orgeron is the third different LSU coach to win the award since it was established in 1998, joining Nick Saban in 2003 and Les Miles in 2011. Saban and Miles both led their teams to the BCS Championship Game, with Saban winning and Miles losing.

Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

This is Orgeron's third full season as LSU coach, and the Tigers' record has improved each year. He was elevated to interim coach during the 2016 season after Miles was fired, and he eventually landed his dream job.

The Louisiana native is 38-9 at LSU with a 23-7 record in the SEC. Orgeron, 58, was a longtime assistant coach who was part of national championship staffs with Miami in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and with Southern California in the early 2000s. Along the way, he gained a reputation as one of the best recruiters and defensive line coaches in the nation.

His first stint as a head coach was in the SEC at Mississippi. That lasted three seasons and 10 victories. He was interim head coach at USC in 2013, going 6-2, but it wasn't enough to keep the job.

Orgeron landed at LSU as an assistant to Miles in 2015. He faced some skepticism when he was first given the job by then-athletic director Joe Alleva, but over three years he has proven to be a perfect fit. A week after his team landed the top seed in the playoff, he spent the weekend watching his quarterback, Joe Burrow, win the Heisman Trophy.

AP Coach of the Year balloting

Voting for The Associated Press Coach of the Year, with first-, second and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Ed Oregron, LSU 33 13 5 130

Matt Rhule, Baylor 14 19 6 86

Ryan Day, Ohio State 5 11 8 45

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 3 7 17 40

Mike Norvell, Memphis 0 2 7 11

Dabo Swinney, Clemson 0 3 4 10

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 1 0 2 5

Mario Cristobal, Oregon 0 1 0 2

Bill Clark, UAB 0 0 1 1

E.Drinkwitz, App. State 0 0 1 1

Chris Klieman, Kansas St. 0 0 1 1

J.McElwain, Central Mich. 0 0 1 1

Dan Mullen, Florida 0 0 1 1

Scott Satterfield, Louisville 0 0 1 1

Mark Stoops, Kentucky 0 0 1 1

AP coaches of the year

YEAR COACH, SCHOOL

2019 Ed Orgeron, LSU

2018 Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2017 Scott Frost, Central Florida

2016 Mike MacIntyre, Colorado

2015 Dabo Swinney, Clemson

2014 Gary Patterson, TCU

2013 Gus Malzahn, Auburn

2012 Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2011 Les Miles, LSU

2010 Chip Kelly, Oregon

2009 Gary Patterson, TCU

2008 Nick Saban, Alabama

2007 Mark Mangino, Kansas

2006 Jim Grobe, Wake Forest

2005 Joe Paterno, Penn State

2004 Tommy Tuberville, Auburn

2003 Nick Saban, LSU

2002 Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

2001 Ralph Friedgen, Maryland

2000 Bob Stoops, Oklahoma

1999 Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech

1998 Bill Snyder, Kansas State

In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks during a news conference for the College Football playoffs, in Atlanta. Orgeron is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

