Arkansas lands Louisiana prep LB Kelin Burrle

Arkansas had hoped to hit the daily double at Harvey (La.) Helen Cox on Wednesday, but did walk away with an early enrollee prospect at a much-needed position.

Kelin Burrle (6-0, 205, 4.55 40-yard dash) chose Arkansas over Kentucky, Kansas, Texas San-Antonio and Louisiana Tech after originally holding offers from LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia, among others.

The former Razorbacks staff offered Burrle on Aug. 1.

“I want to use this as encouragement to all the student-athletes that you can look at us as being leaders and someday you can be in the same position as us,” Burrle said. “Y’all just have to put in the hard work and the dedication on and off the field in anything that you do.

“With that being said, I will be taking my talent from the beautiful Bayou to the University of Arkansas.”

Burrle committed to Texas San-Antonio in June 2018, but the three-star prospect re-opened his recruitment earlier this month when Roadrunners head coach Frank Wilson was fired.

He is slated to be a mid-term graduate and plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

“He put in the work in the classroom and that showed on his ACT,” noted Helen Cox interim head coach Jordan Sennett. “He is getting ready to do something that I know his mom and dad are proud of because not a lot of opportunities can present itself out there.

“He didn’t wait on the opportunity. He took the opportunity and he made it out.”

Arkansas had hoped to add Helen Cox safety Donovan Johnson, but he chose to stay with his pledge to Virginia after officially visiting the Razorbacks last weekend.

Burrle is ranked as the nation’s 51st-best outside linebacker prospect, per 247 Sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 30 player overall in Louisiana.

He was also a first-team linebacker on MaxPreps' All-Louisiana team.