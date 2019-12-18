Arkansas State Police captain picked for U.S. Marshal post

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

LITTLE ROCK — A captain with the Arkansas State Police was nominated Wednesday to serve as a United States Marshal.

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Michael Hagar to serve as the marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Hagar has served with the state police since 1996 and serves on the Arkansas State Police Association's executive board.

Hagar is currently the commander of Troop A, Highway Patrol Division, the largest field command in state police. His previous assignments include commander of the State Police Executive Protection Section and the training division.

Both of Arkansas' senators praised Hagar's nomination.

"Captain Hagar's record has earned the president's nomination, and I look forward to his confirmation in the Senate," U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said.

Sen. John Boozman called Hagar "a devoted public servant who has demonstrated his commitment to law enforcement in his well-established career with the Arkansas State Police."